The prize of reality show BBB (Big Brother Brasil) in 2024 should reach R$ 3 million, according to TV Globo. If confirmed, it will be the highest nominal value paid by the broadcaster to a winner of the program – until now the highest was R$ 2.9 million paid on BBB 23. Despite the numerically greater amount, the purchasing power of the prize will be lower than than in the 2010 and 2011 editions.

The difference is explained by inflation. By adapting the numbers to the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), until November 2023 (latest available data) the prize of R$ 1.5 million paid to the winner of BBB 10, Marcelo Dourado, is equivalent to R$ 3, 2 million at today's values.

At BBB 24, the prize pool will again be progressive, as in 2023, with the value increasing each week according to dynamics and contests. Last year, the count started at R$1.5 million. In 2024, however, the Globe did not disclose the starting value of the prize.

If it actually reaches R$3 million, this year's prize will be equivalent in corrected values ​​to that paid in 2023 to Amanda Meirelles and to that in 2012, taken by Fael. But it is lower than BBB 10 and 11.

Inflation is the upward movement in the prices of goods and services. Price variation can be caused by several factors, such as changes in supply and demand for a product or changes in the issuance of paper money, for example.

The 1st Big Brother Brazil it aired in 2002. That year, it paid R$500,000 to the winner, Kleber Bambam. The value was maintained in the first 4 editions and readjusted by Globo 3 times:

went to R$ 1 million from 2005,

from 2005, went to R$ 1.5 million from 2010;

from 2010; became progressive from 2023, when the premium was R$ 2.9 million.

The 2005 premium corrected by the IPCA would be close to the current one: R$2.8 million.

SPONSORSHIP

Even though it is the highest nominal value in history, the prize for the BBB winner will be approximately 0.25% of Globo's total revenue from the program.

The broadcaster is expected to earn R$1.2 billion in 2024 from the sale of sponsorship shares.