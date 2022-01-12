Historical problem in Argentina, inflation was 51.2% in November compared to the same month in the previous year| Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine government has renewed the “Prices Care” program, which aims, in the midst of high inflation, to provide a price reference for goods representing everyday consumption, according to a statement from the Ministry of Productive Development.

The government of President Alberto Fernández has reached an agreement with more than 100 companies producing mass consumer goods, so that 1,321 products will be part of the new program list, according to the official statement.

The program will be effective annually, with quarterly reviews. The first stage will be valid until April 7 and foresees an average monthly increase of 2% in the prices of all products.

The launch of the new “Care Prices” basket took place one day before the release of inflation in December.

A historic problem in Argentina, inflation was 51.2% in November compared to the same month in the previous year. In the food and non-alcoholic beverage division alone, prices soared 50.5%.

The result of an agreement between the government, manufacturers, distributors, supermarkets and wholesalers, the “Prices Care” program emerged in 2013, during Cristina Kirchner’s term as president – she is the current vice president. Maintained by Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), it was relaunched by Alberto Fernández with his own strategy, which included the request to freeze prices on more than 1,400 products until January 7 of last year.

According to the official statement, in 2022 the program doubles the number of products that made up the previous basket and includes grocery, cleaning, bookstore, perfumery, hygiene and personal care, baby products, pets, fresh products (such as dairy products, cold cuts and pasta), frozen foods and beverages, among others.