Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, San Luis Potosí.- To perform a great concert, he arrives at San Luis Potosi the urban artist of the moment, Santa Fe Klan.

He guanajuato rapper will be featured in the National Enchilada Fair (phenae) in Loneliness by Graciano SanchezGovernor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona reported.

He indicated that for the 2023 edition of Fenae, thousands of young people from San Luis Potosí have asked him on social networks and personally to There’s a Santa Fe Klan concert.

Although so far he did not disclose the official date on which it will be presented, he stressed that it will be during the Fenae from April 16 to 24which will be a great party.

Already in previous days, Gallardo Cardona shared an image of the letter he received from a child who asked him to bring the Santa Fe Klan to the fair.

“We will be seeing you at the Fair to live one of the concerts of the invited artists, here in San Luis Potosí we work to fulfill your dreams, my people. she added.

National Enchilada Fair 2023

The governor of San Luis Potosí indicated that the presence of other great artists as The Blue Angels and the composer and producer of regional Mexican music, Eden Munoz.

The complete billboard has not been released, but through the official page of the National Enchilada Fair they are revealing the artists that will be presented.

This fair will have a wide variety of attractions for all ages such as mechanical games, popular dances, concerts and presentations by renowned artists, rodeos and children’s shows.