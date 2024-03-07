Since 2020, North Korea has used the corona pandemic to almost completely cut off the country from the outside world. Satellite images analyzed by human rights organization Human Rights Watch show how far the country has gone: hundreds of kilometers of double, sometimes even triple, fences have been erected along the northern border with China in the past three years. The researchers counted almost seven thousand guardhouses in the images. Border guards have orders to shoot people who get too close to the border immediately and without warning.

The measures make it even more difficult than before to leave the country. Between 2017 and 2019, an average of more than 1,100 North Koreans managed to cross the border per year, in 2020 this was only 229, and in 2021 and 2022 less than seventy per year.

Informal trade

The barriers and controls have also almost completely ended informal trade with China, on which many North Korean citizens depend. A strict campaign against corruption also contributes to this, explains Lina Yoon, lead author of the report report presented on Thursday: “North Koreans could make a living through trade, and one of the keys to this was bribery, to circumvent the strict structures of the state. This is now being tackled head on.”

Near the city of Hoeryong, in the northeast of North Korea, it stood March 2019 already a border fence, interrupted by a stream that flows into the border river Tumen.

In April 2022 satellite photos show that a second border fence has been erected at Hoeryong. The first fence has now been extended over a new dam that has been constructed in the river.

Satellite photos from 2019 and 2022 show that fencing at the North Korean border town of Hoeryong has been significantly expanded.

This informal trade has also fallen sharply due to the sanctions that the UN Security Council imposed on the regime of Kim Jong-un in 2016 and 2017 after a series of missile and nuclear tests, including North Korea's first hydrogen bomb. The UN measures mainly restricted North Korean exports: 90 percent of regular exports were affected.

When implementing those sanctions, China increased border control to such an extent that the official and informal supply of food from China, which is not covered by the sanctions, was also made very difficult, HRW notes. This deprives North Korean citizens not only of an important source of food, but also of much-needed cash flows.

“We say: one smuggler feeds eleven people,” the researchers quote a former trader who managed to leave North Korea several years ago. Women are particularly hit hard, because they are often the breadwinners in North Korean families; many men are employed in state-owned companies, without or for very little pay.

According to United Nations figures almost half of North Korea's 26 million people are malnourished. People have died of hunger, especially outside the capital Pyongyang, according to media with contacts in North Korea.

At this part of the border between North Korea and China in October 2019 no fences or other barriers visible yet.

Being along the same stretch of border in March 2023 two border fences visible. Part of the agricultural land on the border river Tumen has therefore become inaccessible.

At this part of the border between North Korea and China in 2019 no fences or other barriers visible yet. In 2023 there was a double fence and part of the agricultural land along the border river Tumen had become inaccessible.

HRW calls on the UN to take greater account of the humanitarian and human rights situation when taking action against North Korea over its weapons program. According to Yoon, these are “two sides of the same coin.” “North Koreans cannot leave the country and refuse to participate in the nuclear program if they are designated to do so. And the North Korean government is pouring billions into its nuclear weapons program instead of social programs. ”

Russia

The regime itself hardly seems to be fazed by the sanctions, the report also notes. After a brief pause during the failed rapprochement attempts of then US President Donald Trump, North Korea's weapons program continued at full speed. In 2022 and 2023, Pyongyang conducted more than a hundred missile tests.

