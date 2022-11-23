The move is one of the biggest moves by state-owned banks in response to Beijing’s call to ease pressure on heavily indebted real estate developers and reverse a downturn in housing activity.

The real estate sector makes up about a quarter of the Chinese economy, the second largest in the world.

The Bank of Communications Ltd. said it had agreed to extend 100 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) of credit to Funke and another 20 billion yuan ($2.79 billion) of credit to Media Real Estate Holdings, the bank said in two separate statements. Wednesday.

According to the agreements, the bank will provide loans for real estate development, merger and acquisition deals, and others.

On the other hand, the Agricultural Bank of China said that it had signed strategic agreements to provide support to five real estate companies, without providing further details about the amount of support.

For its part, the Bank of China Limited said, on Wednesday, that it had agreed to extend credit to the “Fanke” company in the amount of 100 billion yuan.

Vanke is the second largest real estate company in China in terms of sales volume.