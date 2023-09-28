During the month of October, the UAE is preparing to host and organize a wide range of huge international events and events that will enhance its position as a global center for business and tourism of all kinds.

The UAE has succeeded in transforming into one of the most important global destinations in attracting specialized international exhibitions, conferences and forums throughout the year, while next October will witness a long list of diverse events, the most prominent of which are monitored by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, in the following report:

– “ADIPEC 2023”

More than 40 ministers and 120 leaders and executives in the energy sector, from around the world, are meeting in the capital, Abu Dhabi, to participate in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference “ADIPEC 2023”, whose activities will be held during the period from 2-5 next October, in order to exchange views. About the most important strategies and innovative solutions required to accelerate the pace of reducing carbon emissions and the transition in the energy sector. The event, which is the largest of its kind in the energy sector in the world, is attended by more than 160,000 participants, including energy sector specialists from 160 countries.

ADIPEC 2023 will witness a series of ministerial dialogue sessions, which will focus on geopolitical issues, sustainability and economics related to reducing carbon emissions and the future of energy. It will also witness the organization of 10 strategic and technical conferences, during which light will be shed on how the energy sector can respond to the complex challenges facing it. Facing the sector.

– Global Future Councils

The UAE is hosting the Global Future Councils event during the period from October 16 to 19, 2023, in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, which aims to discuss a group of global issues and challenges, and work to anticipate appropriate solutions to them.

The next edition of the Global Future Councils brings together more than 500 global experts and thinkers, in addition to government officials, representatives of international organizations and academics, to develop plans for the future that determine the directions of “Davos” 2024.

– Congress of the International Council on Archives

For the first time in the Middle East, the UAE will host the International Archives Council Congress – Abu Dhabi 2023, from October 9 to 13, which will be held under the slogan “Enriching Knowledge Societies” and organized by the Archives and the National Library at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

The activities of the International Council on Archives Congress – Abu Dhabi 2023 will devote a wide space to the transformative power of providing information and access to it in modern societies, and the work of the next session will focus on five axes, which are “Peace and Tolerance,” “Emerging Technologies – Electronic Records and Solutions,” and “Trust and Evidence.” “Availability and Memories” and “Sustainable Knowledge and the Sustainable Planet… Archives and Climate Change.”

The event is expected to witness the attendance of more than 5,000 participants from more than 130 countries represented in Congress, in addition to 50 exhibitors and 15 countries.

– UNCTAD Global Investment Forum

From October 16 to 20, Abu Dhabi will host government leaders, CEOs and key stakeholders from around the world at the eighth session of the World Investment Forum of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The forum, which is held under the slogan “Investing in Sustainable Development,” examines ways to confront the main challenges resulting from multiple global crises, including the need to invest in food security, energy, health, the resilience of supply chains and infrastructure, and enhancing productive capabilities in the least developed countries.

– Information technology challenge

The Global Information Technology Challenge for People of Determination will be held during the period from 25 to 27 October, which is an initiative in line with the national policy to empower people of determination launched by the UAE with the aim of enabling them to access information, with their individual abilities, without the need for help from others.

The “Challenge” is also an opportunity to bridge the digital gap, which represents one of the challenges for any digital transformation initiative for this category of people of determination.

– World Ports Conference

The World Ports Conference of the International Federation of Ports and Harbors will begin on October 31, which brings together the world’s most prominent port operators, their customers, other stakeholders and regulatory bodies, within a world-class interactive event, to shape the features of a future in which ports play a leading role in transformation efforts in the energy sector. Data collaboration, reputation management, and business innovation.

– Future Sustainability Forum

The Dubai International Financial Center is preparing to host the first edition of the Future Sustainability Forum from October 4 to 5, during which the world’s eyes will turn to Dubai as a leading platform for advancing the global climate movement. The forum is expected to attract more than 1,000 sector leaders, including more than 50 speakers representing 30 countries, and will discuss over two days the prospects for the financial sector to lead efforts to address climate change, promote a just transition towards a sustainable economy, and align efforts in this field with long-term goals. The term for the Paris Agreement and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

– Excellence in Oncology Care Conference

From October 6 to 8, Dubai will host the Excellence in Oncology Care Conference and Exhibition (EIOC 2023), with the participation of an elite group of experts in multiple specializations in the field of treating and diagnosing cancer and ways to prevent it. The conference is considered an essential platform for confronting growing challenges, as it brings together 28 specialized organizations and more than 200 expert speakers from various disciplines, and presents a comprehensive set of 10 scientific sessions aimed at sharing experiences and enhancing ways of cooperation.

– “Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum”

The Dubai Future Foundation is organizing the “Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum,” which will start from October 11 to 12, 2023, at the Museum of the Future and District 2071 in the Emirates Towers in Dubai, with the aim of anticipating the future of applications of generative artificial intelligence technology, and introducing governments and societies to the importance of benefiting from its tools and opportunities. The forum is attended by a group of ministers, government officials, CEOs, and experts from major technology companies around the world, to discuss and review the most important areas and sectors that can employ this advanced technology to ensure the best level of quality of people’s lives.

– “Expo Sharjah”

For the first time, the Emirate of Sharjah will host the activities of the first edition of the “Emirates Perfumes and Oud” exhibition, which will be organized by the Expo Center Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during the period from 6 to 14 next October.

The first edition of the event is expected to witness the participation of more than 500 local and international brands. The Sharjah Expo Center will host the International Building, Architecture and Design Exhibition, which will be held from October 9 to 11. The center will witness the Al Dhaid Agricultural Exhibition during the period from October 13 to 15, the National Employment Exhibition, the International Education Exhibition during the period from October 17 to 21, and the Camping and Adventure Exhibition during… The period from 25 to 29 October.

– Mini World Cup

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is hosting the fourth edition of the Mini Football World Cup, which will be held from October 26 to November 4, 2023, in which 32 national teams from all over the world will compete to win the distinguished title. The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority announced the launch of a platform for booking tickets for the tournament matches, which will be available free of charge to the public, in line with Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to enhancing livelihoods in the emirate and making this sport accessible to everyone.

– Fujairah

The Emirate of Fujairah will witness two distinguished sporting events during the month of October, as the Zayed Sports Complex will host the World Championship for Amateurs and Professionals in Bodybuilding “Mister and Miss World” during the period from the 5th to the 7th of the same month, and the Fujairah Adventure Park is also organizing the Tough Mudder Challenge “Obstacle Race.” Next October 14, with the participation of thousands of adventure and challenge lovers who face tests of physical and mental strength and endurance.