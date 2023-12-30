Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 14:31

Public banks are expected to continue to grow stronger than their private peers in 2024, according to market forecasts. Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), which sustained a double-digit increase in credit portfolios throughout 2023, are expected to maintain stronger expansion thanks to the profile of the businesses in which they operate and the greater conservatism of private sector peers .

In the first nine months of the year, Caixa's portfolio grew 11.4% compared to the same period in 2022, reaching R$1.091 trillion. At BB, the expansion was 10%, to R$1.066 trillion. By way of comparison, Itaú Unibanco, which also has more than R$1 trillion in operations, grew 5.7% in the same period.

“I believe that in the first half of the year, the 'WO' should continue, at least in targeted lines, and the market should come with more parsimony [que nós]”, says Caixa’s vice-president of Finance and Controllership, Marcos Brasiliano. It was a targeted modality, real estate credit, which guaranteed the bank's “launch” in 2023, with growth of 14.6% until September.

BB's Vice President of Internal Controls and Risk Management, Felipe Prince, says that the market tends to grow more next year, albeit more timidly than during the pandemic period. The bank, according to him, benefits from having maintained its risk appetite over the last year.

“What we did was select the markets with the best risk-adjusted return”, says the executive. With public capital, BB should only disclose its portfolio growth expectations in 2024 in February. However, it has signaled that it could grow by a high percentage percentage or low double digits in relation to 2023.

Factors

Maintaining Caixa and BB's appetite throughout the year comes from a few factors. First, the two banks' main portfolios are two markets that have guarantees and lower default rates, real estate and agriculture. In private banks, there is a greater presence of consumer financing lines, which have greater risk.

Matheus Amaral, an analyst at Inter, says that the leadership of the two banks in these lines helps to explain why they maintained their appetite while private banks restricted the taps.

BB has more than half of the market in agricultural credit, which has grown along with rural production in the country. Caixa holds almost 70% of real estate credit, a leadership that has increased since last year. “It’s more a matter of the market slowing down and these banks maintaining the pace of concessions,” he says.

At the beginning of the year, the market expected the two banks to grow more rapidly in 2023 after the change of government, given that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in favor of expanding the presence of public institutions in the credit market. Moody's vice-president and senior analyst, Alexandre Albuquerque, states that the expansion finds technical bases in the banks' balance sheets.

“Public banks are in a better position in relation to capital, which continues to be above private peers, and this is a factor that helps this growth”, he says. Another positive point, according to him, is the access to cheap sources of financing – savings, in the case of Caixa, and demand and judicial deposits, in the case of BB.

Some went, both stayed

Brasiliano, from Caixa, states that in times of high interest rates, private banks tend to reduce concessions in portfolios such as real estate credit, which have a long term and lower margins. “The portfolio grows at this level above double digits, much more due to the absence of the market competing in these two lines that we do a lot [habitação e infraestrutura]. We make practically 100% of the FGTS budget,” he says.

Prince, from BB, says that the bank did not change its credit granting strategy this year. “We concentrated growth on more profitable lines, with better risk-adjusted returns and which were growing, it is not countercyclical”, says the executive.

In addition to rural credit, the institution observed close to double-digit growth in non-directed lines, such as payroll loans, which rose 8.9% in September compared to the same period last year. The Deputy of Controls and Risks says that the bank managed to gain space in payroll loans for INSS beneficiaries due to the lower operating costs.

With the government's reductions in the modality's interest ceiling, private banks reduced product concessions, claiming that the rates do not cover the costs. In the case of BB, origination is mostly done through its own network, without correspondents, which form an important cost factor for rivals. “Structurally, our INSS loan is less expensive than those of other banks”, says Prince.