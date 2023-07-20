Baja California.- In an emotional ceremony held in Cove, Baja Californiato the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) paid a deserved tribute to the investigating agent Christian Armando Muoett Quiñonez, who, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 39 for health reasons last July 18.

Leading the farewell ceremony, the head of the FGE, Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchezrepresenting all the officers and members of the institution, respectfully expressed their condolences to the relatives from the people.

The event was attended by staff from the prosecutionas well as agents and commanders of the corporation, who set up a guard of honor as a sign of recognition of the dedication, commitment and courage with which Muoett Quiñonez carried out his work as police.

During his speech, Carpio Sánchez highlighted the exemplary career of Christian Armando, who served as a great example of vocation and service for all members of the corporation.

His commitment, audacity, loyalty, discipline and professionalism never wavered, he always acted in a frontal and determined manner, he said. See also Anabel Hernández: Fox, Calderón, EPN and AMLO paid "El Mayo" Zambada companies

The legacy of Muoett Quiñonez was engraved in the hearts of his colleagues and friendswho will remember him as a supportive and friendly person.

The head of the institution stressed that each member of the State Agency this willing to sacrifice his life to protect their peers and fulfill the duty of service and the entrusted mission, facing adversity with courage.

Behind the touch of silence and the last roll call, the relatives from the officer they received the National flag as a symbol of recognition of their sacrifice and dedication. Muoett Quiñonez had served for 13 years in the ranks of the State Agency, serving in his last position as an agent of the Group of Apprehensions.

The tribute ended with an emotional minute of applause and the sound of sirens from units of the State Investigation Agency in Covewhere colleagues and friends came together to say goodbye with affection and solidarity to their fallen companion. See also TCL announces the 40 series, smartphone for every pocket

The community and the institution deeply regret the loss of this valuable agent.