Leftist groups and students protested late Saturday afternoon against President Jair Bolsonaro. The gathering of the act was in the open space of the Masp, on Avenida Paulista, from where the march left on a walk, towards Consolação.

The group went down Rua Augusta and met another who was protesting on Rua Maria Antônia. This second act, called Generation 68 against Bolsonaro, had historical PT leaders, such as former deputies José Genoino and José Dirceu.

The post With historic petistas, Groups act against Bolsonaro in São Paulo first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

