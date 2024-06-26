Serious motorbike accident for a Viminale policeman, Marco Torre died at the age of 27: he leaves behind his partner and a small child

A very serious accident occurred on the Grande Raccordo Anulare yesterday, Tuesday 25 June. Unfortunately, a young boy of just 27 years old, called Marco Torre He didn’t make it and died instantly.

The officers who intervened at the moment are still working to reconstruct the exact location dynamics. However, to get a complete picture of the situation, it will be necessary to view the video surveillance footage of the GRA, for. know what happened.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred yesterday, Tuesday 25 June. Marco worked as policeman inside the Interior Ministry and that day he was riding his motorcycle. It is not yet clear whether he was running errands or going to work, but suddenly the unthinkable happened.

For reasons that are being ascertained by the police, the 27-year-old attempted a overtaking on the right with his two-wheeled vehicle. However, he found a stopped car in front of him or probably another car cut the road. But this maneuver forced him to go on emergency lanewhere there was another vehicle stopped due to a breakdown.

Marco Torre’s violent impact against the vehicle and his heartbreaking death

Unfortunately, in the violent collision with the stationary vehicle, his motorbike crashed fire. Passers-by and also all the witnesses watched the scene helplessly, without being able to do anything to stop the flames which broke out within a few moments.

When the paramedics arrived, Marco was no longer there nothing to do. They had no choice but to witness how heartbreaking it was death.

The officers who arrived on the scene are currently trying to carry out all the investigations of the case, viewing the GRA video surveillance footage. Marco leaves a partner and a one-year-old child, his friends, in trying to help the family, decided to start a fundraiser on the well-known GoFoundMe platform.