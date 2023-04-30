Thus, Haaland breaks the record for any player who scores more than 50 goals in one season in all competitions, which was recorded since 1931, that is, 92 years ago.

And with his 50 goals this season with Manchester City, Haaland has become 21 goals ahead of any other player in the English Premier League clubs in the current football season 2022-23, and he has scored more than 7 Premier League goals in all competitions this season.

Not only that, but the Norwegian giant continued to break records in the Premier League after raising its first goal for Manchester City to 34 goals, equaling the record for the largest number of goals by one player in one season in the English Championship, registered on behalf of players Andy Cole (1993). -1994) and Alan Shearer (1994-1995).

The Norwegian monster outperforms the second in the scorers’ ranking by 10 goals, which is the English player and Tottenham star Harry Kane, who scored 24 goals.

Haaland had opened the scoring for his Manchester City team against Fulham on Sunday evening, in the 34th round of the English Premier League.

Haaland’s goal came via a penalty kick he successfully executed in the third minute of the match, after his Argentine colleague Julian Alvarez was blocked inside the penalty area by Fulham defender Tim Riam.

It is noteworthy that the result of the match, after the end of the first half, indicates Manchester City’s lead over Fulham, with two goals to one.