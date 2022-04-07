When ugly stories are told about someone from the past, it’s always good to ask yourself Who that tells stories and Why† And if the ugly stories are about a woman, it is important to be extra careful.

That said, there was something seriously wrong with the mental health of Joanna the Mad, Queen of Castile. Like most people, the origin of her mental state probably lay in her childhood. Young Johanna doubted the Catholic faith – and her mother became very angry about this.

That mother was Queen Isabella, with her husband Ferdinand responsible for the reconquest of Spain from the Moors and the establishment of the Inquisition. Isabella reacted – in the spirit of this religious police unit – harshly to her daughter’s shaky faith. She had Johanna suspended from a rope, with weights at her feet. The pain was supposed to get her back on track.

Johanna was luckier in love. She had to marry Philip, lord of the Burgundian Netherlands since 1494. His nickname was ‘the Beautiful’, and when Johanna saw him for the first time, a spark instantly jumped across it. The coup de foudre also hit Philip – and after that it went hard. The duo walked into the street – they were in the town of Lier, near Antwerp – and found a priest. The undoubtedly bewildered cleric married the Spanish woman and Burgundian man on the spot. The young couple withdrew to a house, only to be released the next morning, after a night of caresses that were not sinful because of the quickly concluded marriage. That day, October 20, 1496, the official wedding followed, which included a beautiful mass and grand banquet.

A series of deaths landed Philip on the throne of Castile in 1506. Six years earlier, the couple had been blessed with a son, who would later rule as Emperor of a vast empire as Charles V.

So life seemed to be smiling at Johanna, but her mental problems had already increased during her stay in the Netherlands. When Philip died under mysterious circumstances three months after his coronation – it was, of course, whispered that it was murder – Johanna received a psychological blow that she could not recover.

The body of the Beautiful was embalmed and placed in a lead coffin. So far nothing special. Johanna, however, had the colossus put down in her room. Every morning she opened the coffin to see if her bereaved husband had come to life. Even when she went on a journey, Philip’s remains did not leave her side.

The dead king was buried anyway, but it didn’t work out for Johanna. She was officially declared insane and her son tucked her away in a castle in Tordesillas. There, haunted by delusions, she lived only three years shorter than Karel.