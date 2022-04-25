Guatemalan singer-songwriter Manuel Rosales, better known as manny ross in the artistic world, he launches his new album “Love Again”counting on eight songs composed and produced by him, due to the skills of playing instruments that he acquired from a very young age, from which the song emerges “Bum Bum bum”as yesu new single.

Manny Ross, 35 years old, feels very identified with each song that contains his production “Love Again”, since reflects his born essence as an artist, who seeks to highlight the talent that is born from Guatemala.

Having a wide repertoire of songs on digital platforms since 2015, Manny decides to start 2022 with his song “Bum Bum Bum”which little by little has gained the appreciation of his followers, who have already had the opportunity to listen to him in his different participations in national and international events.

The writing and execution skills of different instruments have led Manny Ross to concentrate on the productions of his own songs, an action that is pleasing to him, to reflect his true musical style, which has been relevant to different audiences in Central America.

Waiting for the good acceptance in Guatemala of this musical proposal, the artist has plans to travel to different countries in Central America, to continue showing his talent in various face-to-face events.

I want people to be able to identify with my themes and thus together give us the opportunity to love again in this 2022.

Manuel Rosales was born in Guatemala in May 1986. Since childhood he was very interested in music, he learned piano, guitar, drums, etc.; he was always interested in creating sounds and rhythms. Little by little he was learning the art of production through his computer, console and the instruments that he was acquiring in a self-taught way. His training in singing, reading, and various compositions were at the Angélica Rosa Institute.

Now wants to start a tour playing their songsso it occurred to him to have a founding to make his music known and at the same time, work with services and products that want to hire him.