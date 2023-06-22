Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

The criticism of Putin in the middle of the Ukraine war does not stop. Russian hardliner Girkin blames the Kremlin boss for a possible defeat.

Moscow – Russia is under a lot of pressure in the Ukraine war: the Ukrainian counter-offensive is making life difficult for Russian soldiers, losses are skyrocketing and there have been no significant territorial gains for months. This led to sharp criticism of the country’s military and political leadership. The Russian hardliner and ex-militia commander Igor Girkin is certain that victory is not possible with Vladimir Putin at the helm.

Russia under pressure in the Ukraine war: Girkin criticizes the Kremlin again

Girkin regularly posts videos on the Internet in which he answers questions about Russia’s war of aggression. The latest issue was posted on Twitter by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, with English subtitles. “Our supreme commander is not going to win this war at all,” Girkin states in the video. By “supreme commander” he undoubtedly means the head of the Kremlin.

It doesn’t matter what military successes the Russian army records on the battlefield in Ukraine: “With such an approach from the country’s top management, we will lose.” Ukraine War.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Girkin pokes fun at Putin: ‘Only saw tanks in a parade’

“A year ago the enemy did not attack anywhere, the initiative was entirely with the Russian army, so what do we see now?” Girkin said. Important cities such as Cherson, Izyum and Kupyansk have been abandoned. Girkin also scoffs at Russian claims of alleged Ukrainian army losses.

Putin says that 140 to 180 Ukrainian tanks are destroyed a day, but he doesn’t understand it, Girkin explains, adding: “Why should he understand it too? If they told him about 1,800 tanks destroyed, he would say the same.” Girkin, who served for years as a commander of Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, appears to have doubts about Putin’s military knowledge. “He only saw tanks in a military parade,” said the hardliner.

Girkin attacks Kremlin boss Putin: “We have no chance of winning”

Girkin doesn’t give up and asks: “What’s wrong with his head?” The Kremlin boss doesn’t behave like a full-grown man, but like a child. He behaved “totally unprofessional”. In addition, the country’s military leadership is inexperienced. Girkin concludes: “We have no chance of winning!”

The Russian ex-commander is considered a hardliner and a well-known Kremlin critic. He criticizes Putin for not acting hard enough and instead of talking about a “special military operation” he wants to declare a “war” against Ukraine. He is also said to have been involved in the downing of the Malaysian passenger plane in 2014. (bb)