Havana, the capital of Cuba, is one of the most popular destinations for tourists from all over the world. | Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

Russia and Cuba can even be good allies when it comes to politics. However, in relation to tourism, the situation has changed in recent years.

Considered one of the favorite destinations for Russians during the winter, the Caribbean island has lost its attractiveness after the increase in prices in the country, especially for travel packages, which increasingly distance travelers from Eastern Europe.

Data from the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) show that there has been a slowdown in the flow of Russian tourists towards the Latin American country, which in 2021 received 178,000 visitors from the country of Vladimir Putin. Between January and June this year, 67,600 Russian tourists visited the island.

According to the Russian news agency Lenta.Ru, the countries that have replaced Cuba among the favorites of Russian citizens are Thailand, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Tourism is among the main sectors that drive Cuba’s struggling economy. However, since the end of the pandemic, the country has not been able to catch its “breath” and become a popular destination for foreign travelers again.

Data from the Ministry of Tourism indicate that in 2022, the hotel network in the Caribbean country occupied only 15.6% of its capacity, against 75% in Mexico, for example.