The forward from Juarez, Santi Muñoz, wants to be a key player for Santos de Torreón, where he has played in all six matches of the tournament, three of them as a starter. At the same time, he is not ruling out the possibility of playing for the United States national team in the future (if he is called up), despite the fact that he has already played for Mexico in the minor national teams.

Muñoz turned 22 on August 14 and among the center forwards who have played the most minutes for their clubs in the current tournament, he is the second youngest, only older than Sergio Armando Aguayo (21 years, 9 months) of the Tuzos del Pachuca.

At the start of this tournament, Santos Laguna has played six matches, including one in advance of Matchday 8, and the footballer from the border has seen action in all the games, three of them as a starter in the first three matches, against Puebla, Pumas and Atlas, with one goal scored (against UNAM) and 252 minutes accumulated on the field.

At his age, and in the position of scorer, ‘Santi’ has to compete against foreign players that most clubs are betting on, or Mexicans with an important track record and even some veterans.

“It is a very complicated position, where many players are brought in from outside, which is a reality, but what I am looking for is to establish myself at an early age, working, showing that they can count on me and that I can be a reference now in Santos and with the coaching staff that is there, Nacho and everything, just working and waiting for that opportunity to be able to take advantage of it,” said the border native.

“I want to generate as many minutes as possible, for it to be a tournament of consolidation in every sense and I always put the group first. It’s not the best moment, but here in the locker room we are aware that good work is being done and that these are details, but we are going to have a great tournament, it’s just beginning,” added Muñoz.

Santiago was born in El Paso 22 years ago, but grew up on the border and has dual citizenship, which means he could play for both Mexico and the United States. While waiting for the call to the senior national team to arrive at some point, Muñoz has not rejected the possibility of defending the colors of the stars and stripes, despite having already played for Mexico in the lower divisions.

“It depends on many things. I have lived my whole life in Mexico, I was born in the United States, but there are many things that I am focused on right now and the work here will take me to the next step and when that step comes I will sit down with my family and we will talk things over and we will see what is best in all senses.”

Get to know him

Name: Santiago Rene Munoz Robles

Team: Santos Laguna

Position: Forward

Date of birth: August 14, 2002

Place of birth: El Paso

Age: 22 years old

Height: 1.79 m

Weight: 67 kg

Numbers for the 2024 Opening

Games played 6

Headline 3

Goals 1

Own goals 0

Minutes played 252

Yellow 0

Red 0

