According to the source, this US military support would allow a high degree of targeting accuracy for the Ukrainian army, which is a few months away from completing a year of confronting Russian military operations.

The US military has previously used this technology on bombs weighing more than 900 kilograms, through the use of fighter and bomber aircraft.

The US move comes as Moscow has repeatedly criticized US support for Ukraine, saying it only leads to prolonging the conflict in the country.

Meanwhile, the United States is putting the final touches on sending the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, while Western reports revealed that the official announcement could be “as soon as this week.”

Reuters quoted US administration officials as saying that the announcement of the decision “may come as early as next Thursday, but it awaits official approval from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden.”

“It is likely that Ukrainian forces will be trained on the missile defense system in Germany before sending Patriot equipment to Ukraine,” after Kyiv asked its Western partners to provide air defenses, to protect it from intense Russian missile strikes.

CNN reported that the long-range defense weapon system “will be the most effective ever sent to Ukraine.” The officials said it would “help secure airspace for NATO countries in Eastern Europe”.