Official result has not yet been released; Former governors of South Carolina Nikki Haley and Florida are expected to place 2nd and 3rd, respectively

Former President Donald Trump is the winner of the Republican Party caucus held this Monday (January 15, 2024) in the State of Iowa, according to a projection by the CNN. Under heavy snow, the vote had the lowest abstention rate since the 1972 elections, but residents who turned out gave the former president a majority in the race for the party's nomination for November's presidential elections. He came in ahead of candidates Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ryan Binkley, Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie. The still unofficial victory gives Trump his first victory in the race to be the Republican candidate for the White House in the dispute against Democrat Joe Biden. Understand how the caucus works in Iowa in this report.