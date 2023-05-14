He was on vacation with his friends when he felt unexpectedly ill. Then the terrible diagnosis, Liza Burke had cancer

The whole world followed the story of Liza Burke, a 21-year-old girl who lost her life after a long agony. She passed away as she shook her brother’s hand.

It all started when the 21-year-old from the University of Georgia organized a last trip spring before graduation along with 53 other fellow students. He spent the first few days happy, sending photos to his family as he went boating, cliff diving and handstands on the beach.

Then one morning, while having breakfast with friends, he decided to go back to his room because he had a unbearable headache. After hours, she was found unconscious in her bed.

Local doctors, after a visit to the hospital, discovered that he had acerebral hemorrhage. They also suspected an arteriovenous malformation.

Her mom got on the first plane and took her girl back to Florida. After a stay at the Mayo Clinic, a terrible diagnosis. Liza Burke had a cancer malignant and aggressive in the brainstem.

Since then the girl has not been able to stay awake for a long time. Mom said she woke up and communicated with the hand or with the toesand then fall asleep again.

I began to wonder if all those headaches he had when he was just a freshman were the first signs of the tumor. If I advised her to get checked out, would she still be okay today? This thought torments me.

Last April 27, family and friends gathered to watch the favorite movie of Liza. It was a way of saying goodbye.

That evening I decided to step aside, I knew that if I was with her, I probably would have driven her crazy, staring at her and squeezing her hand all the time. So I let Brother Jack stay with her.

The girl died the same night, at about 2:00, shaking her brother’s hand.