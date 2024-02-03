When Ajax striker Kristian Hlynsson wants to take a free kick quickly just before the end, his new teammate Jordan Henderson sends him away. The Englishman recognizes the moment, waits until his fellow players have gathered in front of the PSV goal and passes. It leads to a great opportunity for striker Brian Brobbey, who shoots just over.

It is a moment of thoughtfulness that was rare at Ajax this season and that could have easily resulted in the victory for the number 5 of the Eredivisie. And that against PSV, in a match in which not much was at stake on paper, but which was still important. Because although PSV is unthreatened and undefeated leader and had a 21-point lead over Ajax before the start, the mutual match was a serious test for both teams.

Bosz's team performed below expectations for the first time this season in January, with a hard-fought draw in the away match against FC Utrecht and a cup defeat against Feyenoord. Ajax has actually shown improvement since the change of coach at the end of October, when John van 't Schip took the place of the dismissed Maurice Steijn.

But there are nuances to both PSV's dip and Ajax's rise, which rose from last to fifth place. Ajax has played against relatively weak opponents in recent months – previously all top matches were lost without a chance. And although the attacking game became more fluid every week, the Amsterdam team remained as vulnerable as it was unstable, as evidenced by the often chaotic course of the match and the 14 goals conceded in 11 Premier League matches. So unstable in fact that Ajax was knocked out of the cup by Hercules' amateurs on a cold evening just before Christmas.

Cement between the lines

The expectation in Amsterdam was that former Liverpool captain Henderson (33), acquired earlier this month from Saudi low-flyer Al-Ettifaq, would bring cohesion to midfield. “You hope that he is the cement between the lines,” Van 't Schip said at the press conference before the match. The Englishman coaches a lot, was the trainer's first impression, and he has had an immediate impact on the mental state of the selection in his first weeks. “You can feel it in the energy in the team,” said Van 't Schip.

The Ajax coach did not dare to say in advance whether it was enough to seriously offer PSV a match. It is not without reason that Van 't Schip publicly advocated last week for another experienced reinforcement, preferably a defender, even though he knew that Ajax probably considered such a transfer too financially risky. Van 't Schip called it a bit of 'pushing', which is justified because he sees every week how much his team still longs for players with personality and leadership qualities.

His assessment seems correct in the first ten minutes. PSV immediately pinned down Ajax and easily found space in possession of the ball to pass wingers Lozano and Bakayoko. It quickly leads to two shots from Bakayoko, on whom Ajax's backs – first Devyne Rench and later Borna Sosa – never get a grip. Henderson looks around a lot, points, shouts – sometimes visibly impatiently – but in the first minutes he also seems to lose his orientation towards his fellow players and direct opponent Mauro Júnior. The Brazilian midfielder is quickly released through a simple combination to shoot from about 20 meters – his attempt lacks power.

Ajax has to go back, but also consciously collapses in order not to be played apart, a choice that goes against the club's teachings, but which is justified after all the blows this season, especially against the fast attackers of PSV. “We have to try to play under the pressure,” Van 't Schip said beforehand. If that doesn't work, his team had to dig deeper more quickly. That is exactly what Ajax does, and from about 10 minutes onwards the home team becomes dangerous several times through quick outbreaks. Brobbey is always the hinge in the attack, as a point of contact, the man who creates spaces or by choosing depth himself.

This is also how the first goal is scored, when Berghuis sends the Ajax striker deep with the outside of his foot after PSV has lost the ball. Brobbey holds off defender Ramalho, assesses his chances and decides to keep the ball until Berghuis has connected. Brobbey calmly serves his fellow player, who passes goalkeeper Walter Benitez with a shot into the far corner. Moments earlier, Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn had a similar opportunity from an equally similar counter, but he mowed over the ball.

PSV injuries

Bosz watches it happen while pacing with his arms folded. He has missed important players in recent weeks, such as midfielders Joey Veerman (injured) and Ismail Saibari (to the African Cup). Especially for the position of Veerman, the creative heart of the team, PSV lacks replacements who come close to his level. As a result, the club's much-vaunted pressing football faltered against Utrecht and Feyenoord, who kept spaces tight for PSV strikers Luuk de Jong, Hirving Lozano and Johan Bakayoko, while idea-poor defender Ramalho was released to make the play.

Veerman is still injured, just as Guus Til and Noa Lang were missing against Ajax – the latter suffered a setback from a hamstring injury he sustained this autumn. So many injuries, it worries Bosz, especially the fact that Lang started playing again too quickly. “It is a disappointment for everyone and a personal tragedy for himself,” said Bosz. “We look at ourselves, the medical staff and the player. We wanted to bring him carefully and it was still too early.”

At the same time, winger Yorbe Vertessen left and the desired transfer of Excelsior striker Couhaib Driouech did not take place. PSV has therefore deteriorated on balance. Bosz said he wouldn't worry about it, his selection is too strong for that.

His team, with Saibari in midfield, also does not panic after the relatively early deficit in the Johan Cruijff Arena. PSV attacks patiently, increases the pressure and comes to the same level after more than half an hour of play through a perfectly executed attack. Saibari, Sergino Dest, Saibari, Luuk de Jong. Tap, tap, cross, tap, goal. Exactly what Van 't Schip had warned about, the crosses to De Jong, but Ajax is simply not able to get them out.

After the break, PSV also had great opportunities through Saibari and De Jong, who headed onto the crossbar. But Ajax continues to play reasonably organized, becomes dangerous at least as often and occasionally manages to disrupt PSV with quick attacks. This way, Taylor can take a shot from close range and Brobbey goes alone at Benítez and then shoots wide. The game goes back and forth in the second half, with the result that one after the other lies on the field with cramps.

It doesn't bother Henderson. Although Van 't Schip was not entirely sure whether the Englishman could handle 90 minutes, he apparently reached the final whistle with ease. There is applause from the stands: Ajax has shown for the first time this season that it can also survive in top matches.