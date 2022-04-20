Mali’s Chief of General Staff, General Omar Diarra, said: “We are receiving this second batch of military equipment from Russia. It is an expression of a very fruitful partnership with the Russian state. The new shipment includes two combat helicopters and surveillance radars.”

For its part, the Finance Presidency published, through its account on the social networking site “Twitter”, pictures of the unloading process of the Russian cargo plane that transported the equipment to Bamako International Airport.

On March 31, Bamako announced that it had received two Mil. Mi-35B combat helicopters from Moscow, and 59.N6-TA portable radars.

The writer and political analyst from Mali, Abdullah Megah, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the military shipments come within the framework of a military equipment deal that was signed between the two parties more than two months ago, adding that the Malian authorities prefer dealing with the Russian side rather than dealing with the Russian side. The French are in the military framework, noting that Russian military equipment is less expensive than its French counterpart, as well as France controlling the movement of any military equipment it sells to the Malian army.

Malian Defense Minister Sadio Camara announced last month that his country had received two helicopters, a radar and other military equipment, which arrived on a Russian cargo plane at a military base at Bamako Airport, to join this new military shipment to four other helicopters and weapons provided by Russia, which maintains close relations with the Council. Military ruler in Mali.

Relations between Russia and Mali are witnessing a continuous development in the recent period, amid European reports talking about sending members of the Russian “Wagner” company to Mali, at a time when Moscow and Bamako confirm that the Russian soldiers present in Mali are military trainers affiliated with the Russian army.

The rapprochement between the military in Mali and the Kremlin prompted the French forces and their European allies to announce the withdrawal of their forces from Mali last February, after relations between Paris and Bamako deteriorated, following France’s decision to reduce its forces in Mali from 5,000 soldiers to between 2,500 and 3,000 by 2023. And it left 3 bases in northern Mali with the aim of concentrating its presence in the areas near the borders of Niger and Burkina Faso.

Tensions increased between the two countries after Malian Prime Minister Shogul Koukala Maiga addressed the United Nations General Assembly last September, in which he accused France of abandoning his country in the middle of the road.. Since 2013, France has been working to help Mali in the war on terrorism.

Political experts say to “Sky News Arabia” that this step reflects the importance of Africa in Russian foreign policy, and the importance of preserving the gains it made through its presence in Mali, despite the circumstances of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Experts add that Russia at the same time sends a message to Western and European countries that the ongoing war will not distract them from strengthening their relations with the outside world, especially in military terms, as Russia aims primarily from the Ukraine war to break the unipolar world order and create a multipolar world order, Therefore, strengthening its military cooperation with Mali comes to support changes in Russian foreign policy and Moscow’s preservation of its allies.