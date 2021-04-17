With temperatures above 25 degrees, noon this Saturday was almost a summer déjà vu. The kindness of the weather invited many porteños to go out, and was combined with the restrictions in force since this Friday, which suspended the night shift in gastronomy. The result? It was seen many more people eating in bars and restaurants than on a regular Saturday, although in many clients they did it inside despite not being authorized.

Both in the gastronomic centers of Palermo and in the neighborhoods, there was much more influx of people than usual. Clarion He checked it on several avenues: in Corrientes, in the Almagro area; in Rivadavia, at the height of Flores; in Montes de Oca, in Barracas; and also in San Juan, by Boedo. In pizzerias, restaurants and still lifes, lots of people waiting outside for a table to be vacated.

But this newspaper could also see, as it had already done in a tour on Friday in Capital and GBA, that many locals are not complying with the restriction service to the public indoors. Due to the good weather conditions that continued throughout the afternoon – at 17, the thermometer continued to read almost 25 degrees – the demand for tables was greater abroad. But as also happened on Friday, there were many bars and restaurants with public inside.

A lot of public in a place in Palermo. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

Consulted in this regard, from the Buenos Aires Government Control Agency explained that “every time a resolution comes out first we go out to raise awareness. It always takes 24 to 48 hours for people to adjust to the new restrictions. Restaurants generally comply with the measures. “

In this sense, they explained that if awareness does not work, in that case Yes, infringements are made. They give as an example what happened on Friday night with the Piba brewery, where they went several times to ask them to close the service at the premises after the 7 p.m. cut-off time imposed by the presidential decree, but since the owners did not do so. Then the police had to intervene.

death Punch

The gastronomic sector has been warning that the restrictions imposed by Alberto Fernández are terminals for an activity that had been a very hard year due to the quarantine and, in some particular places, also very affected by the lack of tourists.

In Almagro, there were also many people consuming in bars and restaurants. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

According to gastronomic entrepreneurs, 70% of billing occurs overnight, so losing that turn completely is a fatal blow. The prohibition of attending inside is also very complicated because in some streets and avenues people do not directly wants to consume on the sidewalk (due to noise or fear of insecurity).

In addition, despite this “summer” on Saturday, we are going through the fall and it is expected that as the days go by, the weather conditions will no longer be so favorable for outdoor consumption: in fact next week although there will be temperatures pleasant, the Weather Service anticipates possible rain on Thursday.

