Colombia and Argentina face each other this Tuesday in Barranquilla in the eighth round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, at 3:30 in the afternoon.

There is talk of revenge for the final of the last Copa America, in which the Argentines won 1-0, but that is not the case. Yes, there is an open wound, but the spectrum is different. However, winning would be a balm. I am looking forward to it!

Lionel Scaloni’s team comes into this match as leaders with 18 points, while Néstor Lorenzo’s team is third with 13.

The hosts, who will try to take advantage of the heat and humidity of Barranquilla in a match that will be played in full sun, arrive with their eyes set on showing a better image than the one left in the 1-1 draw with Peru on Friday in Lima.

“I think that every game is a different story. The circumstances and moments are different. We take it as a new challenge, a new opportunity, not as revenge,” Lorenzo said at a press conference.

James Rodriguez confirmed as a starter

Lorenzo will not have central defender Yerrry Mina for this game due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Mina came on after half-time in Friday’s match against Peru to replace central defender Carlos Cuesta, who left the field with a knock.

Cuesta, who plays for Genk, is in doubt because of that blow, and if he is not available, Yerson Mosquera, the Wolverhampton centre-back who shone at Villarreal last season, is expected to start.

“We definitely have to improve our game, a bit of everything. We weren’t at the level we were at the Copa América in terms of the fluidity of the game,” Lorenzo said after the match against Peru.

Argentina, meanwhile, arrives motivated after beating Chile 3-0 at the Más Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

Scaloni confirmed that Juventus winger Nico González trained separately after leaving the game against Chile with a blow to his heel, while Alexis Mac Allister, who was substituted due to discomfort, worked alongside his teammates over the weekend before traveling to Barranquilla, so he is expected to start.

“We will see how we are going to play. We are evaluating the way we are going to play. We will possibly make changes. But we will wait,” Scaloni said.

