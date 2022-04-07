Perhaps it is because the ‘early’ Hans Teeuwen has now subsided or because we have gotten to know him more homely in minimalist absurd social media videos† It may be the better balance he’s found between screaming and fart humor to appear superficial, and allegorical analysis to challenge. Or perhaps the Nestoric experience with which he seems to hypnotize the room from laughing loudly to as quiet as a mouse. Teeuwen’s new performance Well nice then is fun, energetic and surprisingly optimistic. Provided you appreciate swearing and farting or can listen through it, of course. It remains Hans Teeuwen.

What you don’t get back from Teeuwen’s good memories is the calm with which he used to develop characters. Instead, you get more Teeuwen and his so-called adventures and reflections themselves. His absurdism is less total, but dosed in more manageable chunks, often as a sidestep. Take the story about the evil ghost apparition of his uncle Twan who once got something wrong on vacation. The main story is doing well in the audience, but the image that you fantasize about for weeks is the casually mentioned holiday destination of uncle Twan: “He went to the Efteling for a week.”

Also read: Hans Teeuwen: ‘Cultural sector is used to persuade people to get vaccinated’



Teeuwen has a conservative right-wing image, among other things as a QR code critic. But by Well nice then you may wonder how right that is. Yes, a conservative can wonderfully hear his opinion in Teeuwen’s account about gender-neutral toilets in that typically Teeuwen-ironic tone. Still, that tone is mostly in a side joke (how he likes to hear women pee). Those who want to hear it can extend the irony when he then asks: “But why not? We are human, aren’t we?” But does he still say that ironically, or does the earlier tone just reverberate in your own head?

hypocrisy

There are so many examples. Any progressive who is deterred by racist or sexist jokes is selling himself short. It’s just surface work, sensation. At Teeuwen, the trick is not to let yourself be bullied, because up there you don’t hear the casual saying, often surprisingly mild conclusions. More than right or left, he goes for a kind of radical, ruthless middle ground. What really pisses him off is hypocrisy. Strong is the piece in which he humiliates a photographer because she exhibits photos with refugees under the guise of ‘raising awareness’, while on opening night she is clearly most concerned about her dress. The humiliation is hard-Teeuwens, but hidden in his tirade he does take it seriously for the refugees: “who have left their home to find safety”.

Seconds later, he doesn’t spare his hypocritical audience either. Of course the laughter is howling vultures at every heterosex joke, but feel the uncomfortable change of atmosphere when Teeuwen suddenly horny grabs a ‘powerful man’ in his story. Teeuwen loves his audience, but this is a wonderful wipe on the ear.

Ultimately, Teeuwen’s message seems to be: you hear what you want to hear, and the person you listen to will meet your needs with love. He himself tells the example: because of all the social media attention he has become addicted to likes. And so he only does things that get likes, whether that’s ‘shouting socially critically’ or ‘faking sincerity’. And with all his ironic acting, he suddenly becomes a small, big-eyed figure who says full of pathos: “If I can feign sincerity, I’m a fat copper.” And damn, it works. The room hangs dead silent on his every word. Even when he says, just as pathetically, “Some people just fall for it, even though I just said it.” It is a buzzing second ear and a frighteningly strong meta joke that explains why medium Gonnie lets out hard farts moments later when she makes contact with uncle Twan: Teeuwen also lovingly meets the needs of his audience.

Also read: Hans Teeuwen in excellent shape during historic performance at Lowlands



Theater Hans Teeuwen – Well then† Seen: 5/4, Schouwburg De Meerse, Hoofddorp. Tour up to and including 7/12. Inl: hansteuwen.nl