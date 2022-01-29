The signing of Haland It is as exciting as it is far from the imminent reality. In the logbook of Florentine There is only one name engraved in gold letters: Mbappe. But from there, the strategy is not to take false steps and the most important thing is to ensure the will of the player so that everything else comes together. As far as we know in ACEwhich I think is quite a lot, the Norwegian giant prefers to reject the offers of City, United and PSG because both he and his family prioritize living in Spain. her house in marbella fascinates him and Christmas he had a blast sunbathing and enjoying his friends at New Years Eve, knowing that I was going to greet the year on a wonderful terrace facing the sea. While his father plays golf in the town of Malaga, he delightedly phones his colleagues to explain how privileged the climate and gastronomy of our country are.

Now the important thing is to be careful with the forms. The relationship with the leaders of the Borussia is magnificent and the obstacle of cold relations with Raiola He is solving himself after the last shows of support that the white club has given him due to the health problems he is going through. Therefore, at this moment on the main floor of the Bernabeu The only thought is to overcome the tie with PSG and, after 9-M, to undertake at once the closing of the agreement with Mbappé (although verbally it is arranged) to ensure that both PSG and Madrid and the player assume his change of destination.

Mbappé has changed his strategy and has been silent for a few weeks because his goal is for the PSG ultras to leave him alone in the great game of the Princes Park and even an imaginary possibility of last-minute renewal is fueled. It won’t happen, but that atmosphere will allow Kylian play the tie without environmental pressure and focus on what you do best: play football like angels.