Simeone already said it, whoever can join Haaland and Mbappé will have a great team. The heirs to the throne of Messi and Cristiano, the two players who are called to dominate world football in the coming years, the young people with the most talent and progression, present and future … and Real Madrid is on the way to bring them together, although it will have to wait until 2022. If everything goes according to the plan drawn up by Florentino and company, in the next summer market Mbappé would arrive free from PSG and the money they had prepared for his signing can be used in Haaland. A plan with many fissures and that does not depend solely on the will of Madrid, but if it succeeds, it would form a legendary team.
A team and two players who can mark an era as Cristiano already did with the white jersey and his endless records. Mbappé and Haaland would give Madrid that leap in quality that it needs to make its throne in Europe and in the world even wider. Repeating the feat of the three consecutive Champions League are big words, something that only the most optimistic can dream of, but if these two cracks come together they would be the rival to beat ahead of PSG and its constellation of stars. Whether it would be an indestructible team will depend on the players they have by their side, but in the opposite area they will have no rival.
Throughout history we have seen teams that for one reason or another have marked an era and are still remembered today as Pele’s Brazil, Sacchi’s Milan, Guardiola’s Barcelona or Zidane’s Madrid. All of them, with their style, were references and exercised dominance over the other teams. If Florentino is able to bring these two young people together, the Madrid of Mbappé and Haaland can enter the history books through the front door and be the benchmark for the next decade.
Putting these two players together was an authority blow for Real Madrid. However, only time will tell if the Madrid that is being projected reaches the height of the best teams in history, but when Mbappé and Haaland land at the Bernabéu they will be in the best team of the moment.
