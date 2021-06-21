Sales for Father’s Day grew 35.8% compared to last year and the average ticket was $ 2,470, according to a survey by the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME).

“The date generated much more movement hand in hand with greater mobility, families were able to have meetings, there was more commercial activitySome credit promotions with provincial cards and promotions were also taken advantage of, “said the entity’s press secretary, Pedro Cascales.

In addition, he argued that the cold weather contributed to generating more sales in the areas of Dress, which increased 50.3%; Y Footwear and Leather Goods, which did so in 62.9%.

However, he maintained, in dialogue with Télam Radio, that “If measured against 2019, there is a drop of 21.5%”. But he stressed that that year “had been bad because of the crisis and also because of the generalized electricity blackout throughout the country and the surrounding area, which prevented the operation of posnet and other commercial operations on Sunday.”

After two months of being closed for the second time in the pandemic so far, last Saturday was the first weekend of opening of the shopping malls, where those who waited at the last minute to find the Father’s Day gift and who simply wanted to “go shopping.”

The average sale ticket for Father’s Day was $ 2,470.Photo Juano Tesone.

Cascales highlighted that the average ticket “stood at $ 2,470 which is 76.6% above the average ticket of two years ago”, and valued that this year “in some way it is a positive result compared to the situation of declining sales. that the entire commercial sector had been experiencing “.

In the annual comparison, the ten items surveyed had significant increases: Footwear and Leather Goods grew 62.9%; Dress, 50.3%; Perfumery, 41.9%; Cell Phones, Electronics and Audio, 39.6%; Items for the home and personal use, 34.9%; Bookstores, 28.8%; Wines and Spirits, 26.1%; Hardware and Hardware Items, 22.6%; Sports articles, 21.1%; Y Personalized breakfasts, 1.9%.

70% of the businesses consulted stated that, to a greater or lesser extent, the date helped to reactivate consumption, and 62% of the entrepreneurs indicated that the sales were within the expected levels or exceeded them.

“A factor that influenced the strong increase in the average ticket was the prices of clothing and sportswear, which is what is given the most and which rose 71% in one year,” said CAME.

The data comes from the survey carried out by the business union entity between Saturday afternoon and last Sunday among 300 businesses in the country and the associated regional chambers of commerce.

AFG