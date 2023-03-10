The 2023 CIBACOPA season begins this Saturday for the Knights of Culiacán, who yesterday had their corresponding mass, to entrust themselves to God and ask for an injury-free contest and guide them on a path without setbacks. The ceremony was officialized by the priest Miguel Ángel Soto Gaxiola, parish priest of the Iglesia del Carmen.

“You represent us in basketball. Brothers, you have to feel like it and have the sense of coexistence and fraternity. Those who come from abroad are welcome. You are key to the youth of this city. We will ask the Virgin of Guadalupe, so that she intercedes so that they have a good tournament and soon we will have some champions in the city, ”said the priest; who at the end of the mass gathered the players to pour holy water on them.

The members of the Nobility came to ask for a good season. Photo: Joshua Medina

Meanwhile, the sports manager of the Knights, Adolfo Elías García, stressed that this type of event is important for the team to be in perfect harmony and headed for a good performance.

“Without a doubt, the spiritual aspect will always be necessary and reinforces our mentality, because as a contact sport there will always be risk. We as a club seek this rapprochement with the church, to help us keep our players, coaching staff and all the people who are involved in our club healthy, because this does not depend only on one person”, said the manager, who return to the nobility

The path of the Knights in the 2023 CIBACOPA season begins this Saturday, when they receive the Venados de Mazatlán Basketball at the JSM Sports Center.