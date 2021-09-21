It is usually an event that heads of state and government they look forward to showing off on a crowded world stage and to exercise the political “thread” in formal meetings with colleagues, even impromptu in hallways. But the United Nations General Assembly, which begins this Tuesday in New York, is now quite different because only about 80 leaders of a 193-member forum will attend.

Many preferred, before the hybrid format installed by the Covid, deliver their speech by video from their respective countries.

Among those absent are President Alberto Fernández -who canceled his trip after the result of the PASO-, French leader Emmanuel Macron, the Cuban Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Salvadoran Nayib Bukele and the Nicaraguan Daniel Ortega, among others.

Biden’s speech

Although it will be a “shrunken” summit, it is not exempt from expectation and controversy: United States President Joe Biden will deliver his first speech at this forum without the shine I expected, shrouded in a strong dislike of Europe by a recent White House pact with Australia and Great Britain and also by the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

In addition, the New York authorities are fearful that visitors and their entourages – albeit small – generate a new peak of infections in the city. They demand that the delegations be vaccinated, although they cannot demand it within the scope of the UN, where they have no interference. A van was installed at the door of the international building, where quick tests are done and free single-dose vaccines are applied.

The Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, who as tradition indicates will be the president who will open the speech session, gave the note by posting photos on the networks eating pizza at a street stall in Manhattan since, as he refuses to be vaccinated, he cannot enter inside city restaurants that require their customers to be immunized.

The focus of the Assembly will be on the first speech that the US president will give in this forum, which was weathered and devalued by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Biden, who was welcomed by much of the world as a man who would restore confidence in America’s leadership and repair alliances blown up by Trump, has work to do to try to reestablish some of the ties that he recently damaged.

It is that the president arrives at the world meeting with a strong skepticism and hostility for certain actions that had a global impact, such as the hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan; its policy of hoarding vaccines against Covid while the world suffers from shortages; the forced deportation of Haitian migrants these days, and the new pact with Australia against China that infuriated France and the European Union.

It is estimated that Biden, in his speech this Tuesday, will seek to focus on the donation of vaccines, in efforts to combat climate change and the role of democracy in the world. While you will not receive the mockery that your predecessor Trump suffered in this forum, you may have a colder reception than you expected.



Joe Biden during his meeting with the head of the UN Antonio Guterres, before the start of the session. Photo: AP

“The President will carry the message that ending the war in Afghanistan closed a chapter focused on war and opened another focused on effective and intense US diplomacy, defined by working with allies and partners to solve problems that cannot be solved by military force, ”said a White House official.

Installed in New York since Monday night, Biden has already begun to pave his trip with a meeting with the secretary general of the agency, Antonio Guterres. After the meeting, Biden affirmed that the United States shares and has a “strong commitment” to the “values ​​and principles” of the United Nations.

