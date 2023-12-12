













With goodbye to E3, Brazil raises its hand to fill the void









Well, it finally happened. Through a press release, the Entertainment Software Association stated that the E3 has passed away as we know it. But now, it seems that there is no turning back.

Who is guilty? Organizers? The pandemic? Come on, what happened that it was no longer possible to return to that old normality when other events did? We can put together all kinds of conspiracy theories, but the reality is one, With each edition, E3 stopped receiving the support it needed.

Of course, we cannot deny that it was a very useful event, especially because it was the ideal space for hundreds of developers, studios, creative white-collar executives and journalists to learn about everything that was going to come over the next 18 months from that started this event activities.

Now, with his absence, who will raise their hand? Is there any economy that can afford to put together an event of the same size? Brazil has an important streak with conventions and experiences for fans, but is that enough to fill the space? Can companies afford that expense?

20 years of E3

E3 was a necessity in every sense of the word. The video game industry was already big enough in the 90s as to not have dedicated spaces for it. Come on, CES in Las Vegas no longer had the luxury, so something had to happen for Nintendo, Sega, PlayStation and even Microsoft to have a showcase for their dedicated brands.

The joke of E3 was, initially, that stores and distributors saw the products beforehand in order to move them on their respective launch dates with full knowledge of what they had in their hands. To this were added media outlets that little by little managed to carve out a space for themselves.

The fear of whether or not to fill the Los Angeles Convention Center faded because the first editions of this event brought together more than 40 thousand people. Now, although they wanted to replicate the success in other regions, only in Los Angeles was it possible to gather the interest of so many people and that is why they did not leave there.

Of course, the transformation of the medium caused adjustments. The bloggers arrived and the companies didn't want them, that's why the ESA decided to reduce attendance 2 years in a row. Then they open the doors again and another time they end up bringing in another 40,000 people. The issue here is that the costs rose too high in price and the return on the investment was not always the best. We are talking about a Publisher investing more than 2 million dollars per space.

They always said he was going to die

More or less since 2012 there has already been a strange atmosphere regarding E3. Yes, it was very big, so big that Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo could fit in one hall and the other companies had to move to another hall with equally huge booths. There were three live conferences, many private events, but… Electronic Arts was already beginning to show signs of leaving.

Many people cry out loud when EA leaves E3 and has a private experience a few blocks from the event and a few days in advance. Because? So that? Well, they sure noticed a crucial savings in expenses and they also noticed that the press continued to support their cause, even though this meant going to Los Angeles more days.

To that we must add that Nintendo had no longer had live events since 2013, as they had decided that it was a better idea to record a broadcast and broadcast it on the Internet. Why bother renting a theater if they can put in Miyamoto, Reggie and Iwata Muppets? Do you already remember? Come on, everything was changing and it was clear that little by little, everyone was getting off the boat.

2018 was the year when PlayStation and Xbox were neighbors. Then, in 2019, Nintendo was alone and Xbox was less than a block from the Convention Center. There was no turning back. EA continued with its EA Play, the international media traveled and had to spend more than a week and this coverage became more complicated every day. Yes, we could say that the pandemic was what put the nails in the coffin that was already ready.

Nobody wanted to rescue E3 anymore

It sounds sad, that's the reality, but after several failed attempts and not even the organizers knew what to do, E3 couldn't take it anymore. Come on, the health emergency was already over, gamescom was back, so was Tokyo Game Show, massive events in various parts of the world were running once again.

Many say that the organization's high prices caused everyone to flee, but is that true? Especially when PAX was also taking place. We could say that this boils down to something very simple, publishers have a very complicated relationship with the ESA that at some point must be resolved or it will also die with E3.

We could be very romantic about what this event was, especially because it brought both media and players closer to video games and their creators. The thing is that organizing this experience was very expensive or at least that's what was always said. The attendance was exaggerated, the spaces were disproportionate, everything really got out of control at some point.

Now take that whole scenario to the audience who is informed of all the details of the event. The message will never be encouraging, especially since this industry is fed by gossip and lately by influencers who seem to just want to watch the world burn while they are given a free meal in the hospitality of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

North America no longer has an event, but Brazil has several

We will no longer have E3, but we will have Summer Gamer Fest, a more condensed, compact event that can more or less efficiently replace the ESA event. It's unlikely we'll have enough to fill the Los Angeles Convention Center, but if you put media and exhibitors together, you put them together.

The question is this: Who can afford to pay? Who has been setting the example for a long time? The reality is that the market that has already emerged, despite the fact that the prices of video games there are out of place, is Brazil.

In 2023 alone, Brazil had at least 3 big events: Netflix's TUDUM, Brasil Game Show and CCXP. There were waves of attendees to attend these events. There was also press in all three. Nintendo attended BGS and Microsoft was a major player at the Comic-Con Experience. They must be doing something right at these events that the organizers leave happy.

What is done in Mexico, Chile and Argentina is certainly far from reaching those numbers, which is not bad, simply what happens in Brazil is a very special case and it may be that we are already seeing the birth of that new market, which Despite the disproportionate prices, it is becoming a giant in the region.

Will gamescon Latam be the one that covers that space?

Assuming that something had to take the place of E3, the first thing we imagine is that gamescom Latam is the ideal place for media, influencers, publishers and the general public to enjoy a video game event of similar proportions to what used to happen. do in Los Angeles.

Of course, you can write a letter to Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men to see if something happens, however, the reality is clear and that is that you need the support – at the same time – of at least two first party publishers, such as Nintendo. and Xbox. Maybe PlayStation will decide to return to these experiences now that Jim Ryan is no longer in charge, but until you see you don't believe.

Yes, gamescom Latam with proper production, support from the strongest beings in the video game industry could be that new bastion in which the most important gaming companies can come together. Sure, it sounds like a complicated mission, but it seems that Brazil is ready for that task.

There will be some crazy people who say that in Mexico it is possible, however, we are certainly far from those levels of organization. Maybe with the CCXP MX we could get an idea of ​​what is and what is not. We'll see. Now we can only say that F for E3 and that we are left with the beautiful memory of not sleeping for a week making the effort to provide you with the best coverage. Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

