Corinthians defeated Botafogo-SP by 2-0, this Sunday night (5) in Itaquera, to reach their third consecutive victory in the Paulista Championship, which keeps them comfortably at the top of Group C of the competition with 13 points in six matches.

In front of more than 41 thousand fans, Timão built the victory in the initial stage. In a quick attack move, Renato Augusto finds Roger Guedes with a backheel. And the number 10 advanced to the inside of the area, got rid of a marker and finished with category in the 30th minute.

Six minutes later, Adson took advantage of the failure of Botafogo’s defense to dominate the ball inside the area and finish with force, leaving no chance for goalkeeper Matheus Albino.

In the next round, Corinthians will face São Bento, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) on Thursday (9) at Estádio Primeiro de Maio, in São Bernardo do Campo.

sweaty victory

It was not easy for São Paulo to add three points this Sunday, which beat Santo André by 1-0 thanks to a goal by defender Alan Franco in stoppage time. The result took Tricolor to 11 points, at the point of Group B.