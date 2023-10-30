AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 10/30/2023 – 18:59

American automotive manufacturer General Motors reached an agreement in principle with the UAW sector workers’ union, just days after its competitors Ford and Stellantis, also affected by the strike since mid-September.

According to a statement from the union, GM accepted, like other automakers, a 25% increase in basic pay over the four years of the collective agreement.

President Joe Biden, who, campaigning for re-election, participated in one of the pickets organized by workers demanding wage improvements, welcomed the “historic” agreements after weeks of strikes.

“These record agreements reward workers in the automotive industry who made many sacrifices so that the sector continued to function” during the 2009 crisis, considered the president.

More than 45,000 workers went on strike, as part of a strategy in which the UAW gradually increased the number of factories with strikes in search of better pay conditions since September 15.

Since the creation of this union in 1935, this was the first time that Detroit’s “big three” were the target of a simultaneous strike.

Agreements must be ratified in a vote by members of the UAW (United Auto Workers).

– Strategy –

After starting with smaller factories and auto parts distribution centers, the UAW expanded the movement to the most important and “profitable” factories in each group.

Ford reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday after 41 days of strike and Stellantis three days later on Saturday.

The interim agreement with Stellantis, after 44 days of work stoppage, includes a 25% increase in wages until 2028, the union said in a statement.

Ford also accepted a 25% base salary increase.

The known figures are lower than the 40% sought by UAW President Shawn Fain when the union began the strike.

Furthermore, the agreements provide for salary increases during the four years of the collective agreement, measures to adjust the cost of living, social benefits and improvements for retirees, among others.

Also, according to each company, there are specificities, such as increasing the number of jobs in the case of Stellantis.

– Factory ‘rescued’ –

Stellantis committed to creating 5,000 jobs, after it had anticipated layoffs as part of the closure of a factory in Belvidere (Illinois) that has now been “rescued,” according to Rich Boyer, vice president of the UAW.

“Workers haven’t had this much strength in decades, and they certainly haven’t had it since the 2008-2009 recession,” said Susan Schurman, professor of labor relations at Rutgers University, in dialogue with AFP.

In this sector, employees made “huge sacrifices” during the salvation of the industry after the 2008 crisis and now with the reactivation, “managers receive a lot of money and workers want their share”, he added.

“Another record quarter, another record year. As we’ve said for months: record profits mean record contracts,” commented Shawn Fain following the publication of GM’s quarterly results on October 24.

The union announced that Ford and Stellantis workers would resume work without waiting for validation by a union vote.

At the close of the New York Stock Exchange, GM shares rose 0.51% on the day, after the agreement with the UAW union ended the strike. Ford (-1.96%) and Stellantis (-0.28%) shares suffered devaluations.