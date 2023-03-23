Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Falling asleep quickly is not for everyone. But a trick should help to fall asleep in two minutes.

Washington DC – Almost everyone should know it, you want to fall asleep, but it doesn’t quite work out. Especially when the affected person should not allow themselves sleep deprivation, the thoughts really start spinning and falling asleep is more difficult. According to Study of the DAK health insurance In any case, Germans are less and less able to fall asleep quickly. In an emergency, however, a few tricks can be helpful to get the well-deserved sleep quickly. One in particular stands out, like 24vita.de had previously reported.

Journalist explains trick to fall asleep in two minutes

This is a trick that US soldiers have already used in the second World War should have applied. If the trick is supposed to work even in the war zone, then it seems to be a safe bet at home. The American journalist Sharon Ackmann agrees and explains what is behind it.

A relaxed and deep sleep is important for health, but not everyone manages to fall asleep quickly. © IMAGO/Ekaterina Yakunina

With the trick it should be possible to fall asleep within two minutes. “Whoever relaxes his face signals the rest of his body to relax as well,” explains Ackman to the online portal medium.com. If you want to use the trick, you first have to close your eyes and then consciously relax your jaw muscles, tongue and mouth one after the other.

Quick method to fall asleep: After the head relaxation, the body follows

The person then has to mentally apply this technique to the entire body. In other words: first relax your shoulders, then your neck, arms and hands. Then it’s the turn of the thighs, the calves and the foot. However, the person should first start with one side and then mentally relax the other side.

Then it’s about quieting the mind. “Imagine you are lying on a comfortable couch in a completely dark room. Hold this picture in your mind for ten seconds. If that doesn’t work, repeat the words ‘Don’t think, don’t think’ over and over again,” says Ackmann.

Netz criticizes sleeping trick: “Could also be because the soldiers are exhausted”

However, she warns that it takes a little practice for this technique to be successful. Nevertheless, some users on the net are skeptical. A user comments on Facebook: “If it worked in World War II, it could certainly be because the soldiers are exhausted. Then the technique would probably work for everyone.”

An astronaut also has professional tips ready to reveal how to overcome jet lag.