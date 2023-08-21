Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/20/2023 – 18:27

In a very busy match at Couto Pereira, Flamengo defeated Coritiba by 3 to 2, this Sunday afternoon (20) in a match valid for the 20th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. A National Radio broadcast the match live.

FFFFIIIMMMM OF CHAT IN COUTO PEREIRA! MENGÃO VICTORY! GABI, ARRASCA AND GERSON AT THE END! 3 TO 2 MOST WANTED PRO! VVVAAAMMMMOOOOS FLAMMMEEENNGOOOOO! #CFCxFLA #VAMOSFLAMENGO pic.twitter.com/lu7y3UjBcn — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 20, 2023

Related news:

With the victory, Rubro-Negro closed the round in 3rd place in the standings with 35 points. Coxa is the vice-lantern with 14 points.

Pushed by their fans, Coritiba opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the first half, with a goal from a penalty kick by striker Robson. But, 4 minutes later, the Gávea team managed to equalize the score, also with a penalty kick.

At 30 minutes Bruno Henrique made a great play on the left and crossed in the area, where Victor Hugo anchored for the Uruguayan Arrascaeta, who finished with a header to turn the marker.

In the final stage, with less than a minute left, Edu took advantage of Fabrício Bruno’s failure to leave everything the same. But, already in the additions, midfielder Gerson hit a bomb from the middle to give final numbers to the marker.

Other results:

Vasco 1 x 0 Atlético-MG

Santos 2 x 1 Grêmio

Bahia 4 x 0 Bragantino