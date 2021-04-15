Print

Low or happiness. Villarreal is one step away, with everything in favor, of getting into a European semifinal for the fifth time that, with all the pain in the world, never led to the long-awaited final (follow the game live on As.com). In the 2003-04 season he fell to Valencia in the old UEFA; in 2005-06 he blew himself up in the Champions League against Arsenal; in 2010-11, already in the Europa League, he yielded to Porto; and finally, in 2015-16, he was a victim of Klopp’s Liverpool. Now, with the 0-1 in Zagreb and the return to ownership of Gerard and other pillars, after the day of leave at home against Osasuna (1-2), Arsenal or Slavia in Prague would await him in the prelude to the final.

It will not be easy. Dinamo is full of youth and internationals. Leader in his country, he has a good relationship with pressure and, when everything seems lost, is when he gives his best version. Ask Mourinho. Away from his stadium he has achieved ten results with which he would overcome the tie and another two that would take him to extra time. He arrives in Vila-real with several hits, but also with the euphoria that in his league they continue unstoppable (victory 0-2 last Sunday).

Emery does not want confidence, so he will throw his best eleven. In it, Foyth already seems fixed, whatever he plays. In the lineup he also has almost all the ballots to appear Bacca, who has won the position to Alcácer as Chukwueze did with Moi. With LaLiga complicated, where Villarreal is seventh, 15 points behind Sevilla (fourth) and seven ahead of Granada (eighth), the squad knows that the quickest way to smile in summer is to close the quarters, settle scores in the semifinals and raise the first title. Playing the Champions League next season is a prize proportional to the value of this squad. Getting used to the Europa League and the Conference League is getting lazy.