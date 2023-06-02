Edda Ribeiroi

06/02/2023 – 10:50 am

The Brazilian economy grew 1.9%, according to the result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in relation to the first quarter of 2023. The percentage was driven mainly by the 21.6% growth in agriculture and livestock, the highest increase for the sector since the fourth quarter of 1996, as detailed by the IBGE.

Exceeding expectations of 1.3%, the result is the first under the management of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who collects criticism of the conduct of the monetary institution, the Central Bank. Thus, it was expected that Lula would promptly use this ace up his sleeve to argue against the high interest rates of Roberto Campos Neto, president of BACEN.

The representative celebrated the number in a post on Twitter. “Results that prove that our country is already improving. And we will continue working to share this growth with the Brazilian people,” he wrote.

Minister Simone Tebet, head of Planning, went further and ‘tweaked’ the Brazilian interest rate, currently at 13.75% per annum. “Even with a slightly warmer economy, this is not what would impact inflation. Consequently, there would be no reason not to start, even if very gradually, to lower interest rates in Brazil”, she said, in conversation with journalists.

Carefully, Minister Fernando Haddad also signaled the drop in interest rates in light of the heated economy. “To keep the economy generating jobs, you need to be careful with 2024, be clear that we have a very good opportunity, because inflation is coming under control and future interest rates are dropping quite significantly, which opens an important window of opportunity for monetary policy. ”, he stated.

For Antonio van Moorsel, chief strategist at Acqua Vero Investimentos, the results of the May indices point to downward movements in interest rates.

“The composition of GDP signals a disinflationary dynamic, with strong expansion of supply and weakened demand. With this, the Central Bank will probably focus on the benign secondary effects for the IPCA, despite the stronger activity, in parallel with other signs that strengthen the ongoing disinflation process, and start the Selic reduction cycle in the third quarter of this year” , defended.







