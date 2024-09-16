Israeli media quoted sources in the Likud party as saying: “If Netanyahu believes that dismissing Galant will lead to the smooth passage of the conscription law with a comprehensive exemption for the ultra-Orthodox, he does not understand the prevailing mood in the Likud after October 7. It will not happen.”

In a related context, the Hostages’ Families Committee stated in a statement: “The appointment of Gideon Sa’ar as Minister of Defense will represent an admission by the Prime Minister that he has decided to finally abandon the hostages.”

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu is preparing to dismiss Galant in the near future.

She added that Netanyahu had threatened to dismiss Galant for refusing to expand the war in Lebanon.

Media outlets reported that Netanyahu would replace Galant with Gideon Sa’ar in the Israeli Defense Ministry, but Netanyahu’s office denied any such negotiations with Sa’ar.