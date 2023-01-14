Mechanism works as a way to maintain the safety levels of the reservoirs in periods of flood

Part of the SIN (National Interconnected System) hydroelectric plants began to open their floodgates in January, informed the Ministry of Mines and Energy this Saturday (14.jan.2023). The mechanism is activated to maintain the safety levels of the reservoirs during periods of flooding.

In the last few days, the disposal of excess water at the plants on the Madeira River, in Belo Monte (PA), and in the basins of the São Francisco and Rio do Grande rivers began. There is an expectation for the beginning of the flow of excess water at the Tucuruí Hydroelectric Plant (PA) next week.

In Itaipu, the floodgates on the left side were opened this Saturday (14.jan.2023), with a flow of 1,400 m³/s (cubic meters per second). This flow is expected to continue for 10 days.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the hydroelectric reservoirs already exceed 60% of storage in January. The folder also informed that the ONS (National Operator of the Electric System) foresees full reservoirs at the end of this month in all regions of the country.

The opening of the floodgates also coincides with the period of less energy demand in the capitals of the Southeast, Midwest and South of the country. According to the ONS, the milder temperatures in these regions are one of the factors that contribute to the reduction in demand.