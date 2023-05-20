With friends… places are more beautiful and distances are shorter -2-

There is no doubt that some friends were created for travel, for with them places are more beautiful, distances are shorter, their days are saturated with knowledge, and the pleasure of roaming, and their nights are immersed in its glory, they summon the night and its manifestations, a jazz band on the outskirts of the city, calming the blue darkness, a flamengo dancer in an old Cordoby house, breathing Its charm and sweat on a summer’s evening, a saxophone player with his back against a cold wall wiping away the evening’s tears, a fancy restaurant that makes you feel how tempting things are at night, the quality of our friend who has fatal dreams or science fiction movies, that his mind is always alert, philosophizing things, and linking them to the universe and human nature Many of these matters are clear to him, and many things in the world he decided early, without turning back or repenting, but he does not leave him with that floating imagination like a cloud that overshadows his head, for example, if you are with him on a flight, and after the completion of airport procedures that he hates to the point of nausea, such as The one who pulls a coffin, and always hopes for it and its procedures to be as easy as riding on a public bus. The important thing is that as soon as he relaxes a little, the whispers suddenly come to him, so he works for the plane heading, with God’s protection and safety, led by Captain “McEnery” to Heathrow Airport. Several scenarios, so he does not rule out kidnapping And terrorism, and technical failures are not excluded, especially if the plane is taking off from airports in corrupt countries, and it loves “Cash Money”, as there is no responsibility towards humans, nor legal accountability for errors, and it does not rule out even human errors that the pilots themselves fall into after flying hours. long, as they feel bored and frustrated, and they end their future career in the atmosphere where they spent more than they spent on the ground, many times he is in a luxurious restaurant, and he sees the face of a waiter who is not comfortable with him, so he feels that he quarreled with the manager several times, and he lives under family tension, and he passes At the same time, he is in financial hardship, as a result of the wife’s demands, so the waiter gets up in an hour of madness, and contaminates the food with any microbe or contaminates the drink with drops of his hot urine in retaliation against the shop and its owner. One of the drivers of loud motorcycles, with green tattoos all over his body, his hair tied like the tail of a dwarf pony, and his head tied without pain, and like this, he is definitely drunk from the day before yesterday, and he wants to quarrel due to his apparent aggression, so he gets up and breaks a bottle and threatens with it, then he takes a bottle It is full and is thrown towards the heads of unsuspecting customers, and the first head that is destined for bloodshed is its bare head, which is constantly ready.

A gentle Englishwoman passes by, one of the primates who looks like an English country girl, in that loose dress painted with flowers, and the scent of wild lavender soap follows her, as she walks her pampered dog on the sidewalk, imagining that he is a mad dog, and can pounce at his owner who is enjoying chewing gum on his calf or His calves constantly complain of convulsions. Our friend likes not to pass by a building under construction, so he does not guarantee what might fall on him from it, especially since most of our workers are unskilled, and they come from densely populated countries, which means “one person is missing something in a problem,” and the least For the “crane” to escape with the ready-made concrete it carries on it alone, just as he always fears and dreams of fear that someone will insert drugs in the folds of his bag traveling with him, and he will not know what to say at the time, and this is a disturbing obsession that he may wake up in his sleep, thank God Then he’s in bed, not the airport.

Greetings to all those beautiful friends in all four corners of the world, who color our lives in their dreams, and accompany us with their love and roses on their travels, making things and places always more beautiful, and distances to cities and roads always shorter.