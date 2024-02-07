The president of the House's dissatisfaction with the Planalto's political articulation paralyzed work; Discussions will only be resumed after Carnival

The friction between the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the government of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) suspended work at Casa Baixa this week. After the session on Tuesday (Feb 6, 2024), the deputies were allowed to return to their electoral bases because there will be no sessions this Wednesday (Feb 7) or Thursday (Feb 8).

The Chamber’s work will only resume in the week after Carnival. Lira's dissatisfaction with Planalto's political articulation, expressed at the opening of the Legislative Year, is the main reason for the interruption of activities. There is an understanding in Casa Baixa that it is necessary to let the temperature drop. Today, the atmosphere in the Chamber is one of dissatisfaction from different party leaders with the Lula government.

Lira and party leaders complain that the government has failed to comply with agreements signed, especially with the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha. Lula has already sent a message to the Chamber that he does not intend to change Padilha. The assessment in Planalto is that the minister is trusted by the PT member.

There is an expectation that Lira and the Chief Executive will meet this week, but neither side is optimistic about this possibility. Lira is expected to spend Carnival in Bahia, and Lula returns from Minas Gerais to Brasília on Thursday night (8.Feb). Lira's speeches on Monday (Feb 5) also do not leave the president in a comfortable position to receive him.

In the speech, Lira demade it clear that Congress “was not elected to stamp” proposals coming from the Executive. “This is not what the Brazilian people expect from us. This is what we expect, yes, independence and a combination of efforts, always in favor of the country”he said.

“Good politics, as we know, is based on an essential pillar: respect for signed agreements and keeping our word committed”he stated.

In a speech full of messages to Planalto, the president of the Chamber also said that the federal budget “It belongs to everyone, not just the Executive”.

The congressman said that technical bureaucracy “doesn’t wear out the sole of your shoe” traveling through small Brazilian municipalities.

“The Budget belongs to everyone and for all Brazilians: it is not and cannot be exclusively authored by the Executive Branch, much less by a technical bureaucracy which, despite its preparation, I have no doubt, was not elected to choose priorities of the nation. And he doesn’t waste the sole of his shoe traveling through small Brazilian municipalities like us, parliamentarians.”he declared.