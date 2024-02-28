From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/28/2024 – 15:56

With the aim of bringing together in one place the best international schools to serve those who want to study abroad, STB, a consultancy specialized in international education, promotes on March 16th, in São Paulo, the first edition of STB Exchange Fair in Sao Paulo.

The event, free of charge, takes place in person and is aimed at a wide range of audiences, including teenagers looking for university preparation, professionals interested in qualification courses and even people over 50 who see exchanges as an opportunity to discover the world. , network internationally and enjoy free time with new leisure activities.

Participants can get discounts of up to 40% on their choice of program during the fair. Registration can be done at event websiteand the ticket will give you free access to lectures and conversation circles with those who have already lived this transformative experience.

This is the largest international education event held by STB, with institutions from the most diverse countries. “Our objective is to offer Brazilians the opportunity to contact large educational institutions so that they can learn about exclusive programs. The STB will have a store during the event to offer participants complete consultancy”, says Christina Bicalho, vice-president of the STB.

STB data shows that the exchange market in the capital of São Paulo showed growth of 20% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Schedule

The event's program will feature international institutions such as UCLA Extension, New York FIlm Academy, Istituto Marangoni, Kaplan, EC English, Kings Education and much more. Young teenagers will have information about the Summer Discovery program that offers courses for high school students during the July vacation at the most respected universities in the United States and England. In this model, the student has the opportunity to deepen their studies in a specific area, such as programming, leadership, fashion, psychology, music production, accounting & finance, forensic science, among other options.

There will also be support for high school programs abroad; exchange for audiences 50+; study and work and work programs in the United States (Au Pair and Work and Travel); undergraduate and postgraduate studies outside Brazil (higher education); University Extension; family exchange and volunteer work. Experts will also be on hand to provide more information about the different types of language courses.

“STB has been in the market for over 50 years, offering personalized exchanges according to each person’s life goals and for the most diverse audiences, at all stages of life. With the fair, we precisely want to put our students in direct contact with renowned, globally known educational institutions that are STB partners, so that they can clarify their doubts and choose the best exchange program”, says Christina.

SERVICE

Fair: STB Exchange Fair

Date: March 16

Time: From 1pm to 6pm

Location: Renaissance São Paulo Hotel – Alameda Santos, 2233, Salão das Américas, Jardim Paulista – São Paulo, SP

Registration: at Sympla platform

The event is free and open to all audiences