The Al Ain Court of Appeal ruled that two young men must pay, as a matter of solidarity between them, to a man an amount of 560 thousand dirhams, the value of a car that they seized by fraudulent means, and it also ordered them to pay him an amount of 60 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages.

In the details, a car owner filed a lawsuit against three people, in which he demanded that they be jointly obliged to hand him his car in good condition, transfer its ownership and register it in his name with the traffic authority, and in reserve oblige them jointly to pay him the price of the car in the amount of 570 thousand dirhams, while obliging them to pay him compensation for subsequent damages. In the amount of 300 thousand dirhams, fees and expenses, and in exchange for attorney’s fees, indicating that he offered his vehicle, the subject of the lawsuit, for sale, and the second defendant contacted him and expressed his desire to buy the vehicle at an amount of 570 thousand dirhams, and he paid a deposit of 10 thousand dirhams, provided that he pays the rest of the price upon assignment The second defendant received the car and asked him the next day to enter through the digital ID to ensure the condition of the vehicle and that it had not been exposed to accidents.

The plaintiff indicated that he had opened his digital identity in good faith and provided the second defendant with the identification code, only to discover that the latter had waived the vehicle in favor of the first defendant, and the first and second defendants were convicted of the charge of seizing the vehicle under a criminal sentence of imprisonment for a period of six months. It was also proven from the police investigations that the first and second defendants sold the vehicle to the third defendant, who pledged not to dispose of the vehicle.

The Court of First Instance issued a ruling dismissing the case against the third defendant, and obliging the first and second defendants to jointly pay the plaintiff an amount of 560,000 dirhams, while obligating them to compensate the plaintiff in the amount of 60,000 dirhams, and obliging them to pay fees and expenses, and rejected the rest of the requests, and it based its judgment on authenticity. The penal rulings issued on the subject, then considered that the ownership of the vehicle was transferred to the third defendant, who is in good faith and did not prove his collusion with the first and second defendants in their criminal act, which makes it difficult for the court to return the vehicle to the plaintiff. compensation to him under its discretion.

This judiciary was not accepted by both parties, so the plaintiff appealed it with the original appeal, as did the second defendant with the cross-appeal. The original appellant called the “plaintiff” on the verdict. The original appellant was reprimanded for the appealed ruling, the violation of what was established in the documents, and the error in applying the law, because the purpose of his litigation is for the appellant against him. The third is that he is the owner of the car showroom and he purchased the car, the subject matter of the case, from the first and second respondents, so that he, in turn, is obligated to return it to the original appellant, while the cross-appellant defended the “second defendant” by invalidating his declaration in the case sheet before the court of first instance, as he is restricted and imprisoned and was one of the The announcement is supposed to be directed to the prison administration to inform him, and then his announcement by text message is invalid.

The first appellant submitted an answer memorandum in which he indicated that the car was registered in his name at the request of the cross appellant, and that he did not participate in any sale agreement and did not receive any amounts. It did not convict him for anything, nor did he prove his complicity with the rest of the accused, and he pleaded not to accept the case against him.

For its part, the Court of Appeal clarified, in the reasons for its ruling, that the cross-appellant’s plea for the invalidity of his declaration of the statement of claim before the Court of First Instance was partially correct, as it is decided according to the Code of Civil Procedure. Announcing it to the prisoner or the detainee himself.

She pointed out that a court of first instance had ruled on the subject matter of the dispute, and its ruling was not related to lack of jurisdiction or the acceptance of a subsidiary plea that resulted in preventing the proceeding with the case. The result is that the Court of Appeal has the right to address the issue of the dispute without referring the case to a court of first instance.

The court rejected the original appeal of the appellant, which is to retrieve his car and re-register it in his name again, noting that it is proven from the papers that the car in question has transferred its ownership to the third appellant, and the latter did not prove any involvement, relationship or collusion of any kind with the defendants, and Hassan was The intent is supposed to prove the opposite, with evidence that it was not criminally pursued with the rest of the defendants and has nothing to do with that ruling, and then the plaintiff’s request related to his recovery of his car is considered within the framework of the impossibility of implementation due to proving a repeated transfer of ownership of the same car to others, and there is nothing left but the judgment for him of the value The Car .

The court ruled first: the invalidity of the appealed judgment due to the invalidity of the advertisement in the newspaper and the failure to hold a valid litigation in the face of the cross-appellant. They also jointly pay him compensation for the damages caused to him in the amount of 60 thousand dirhams, and oblige them to pay the fees and expenses for the two degrees and for the two appeals, and the rest of the requests were rejected.