Back in black and white a year and a half ago, Mattia Perin (born in 1992, contract until 2025) is a fixed point of the locker room and hierarchies, capable of guaranteeing performance as a starter when he is called into question in place of Szczesny: already 11 appearances this year, one step away from 12 last season. It remains a role in which Juve is also looking at Vicario and Carnesecchi from a future perspective.