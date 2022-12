Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 🇧🇷 Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EFE

In his evening speech on Wednesday (30), Volodymyr Zelensky said that the main problems on the front line were in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Crimea and the state border. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and preparing a response – an even more powerful response than now,” explained the Ukrainian president. “We looked into the issue of supplying the army and supplying new equipment and ammunition,” he added.

Meanwhile, nearly half of Ukraine’s power grid remained out of order on Thursday, a week after the latest Russian bombing of the country’s energy infrastructure, private operator DTEK announced. “Russia destroyed 40% of the Ukrainian power system with attacks. Dozens of energy workers were killed or injured,” the company said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The private operator also said “to do everything so that there is electricity in every house in Kiev at least once or twice a day”.