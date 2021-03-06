In China there are no longer any solemn poor. At least, that’s what the official propaganda announces with great fanfare, which has just proclaimed victory over extreme poverty throughout the country. With the regime’s own pageantry, President Xi Jinping declared this at the end of February at a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing that was broadcast live on state television.

According to Chinese standards, extreme poverty is living on less than 1.9 euros a day. It is a little more than the 1.6 euros that the World Bank considers as such, but this well below the 4.6 euros per day that this body recommends to measure maximum poverty in upper-middle-income countries such as China. And therein lies, precisely, the skepticism with which the Beijing announcement has been received in the West.

In May of last year, himself Prime Minister Li Keqiang acknowledged that 600 of the 1,400 million Chinese subsisted a month on just 1,000 yuan (129 euros), which is 4.3 euros a day. Reported by the “South China Morning Post” newspaper, a study by the National Bureau of Statistics shortly after estimated that the 40% of the population with the lowest incomes only had an annual per capita income of 11,485 yuan (1,484 euros), which It went to 957 yuan (123 euros) a month, or 4.1 euros each day.

Obviating these data, Beijing is triumphantly publicizing its eradication of misery for obvious propaganda purposes, as it was one of the goals set by President Xi Jinping when he took power in 2012. Since then, boasts that 100 million people and 800 counties have been lifted out of absolute poverty. “There is no other country that has been able to achieve such a significant reduction in poverty in such a short time,” Xi boasted in the tribute to the participants in this state campaign. In his opinion, “eradicating extreme poverty is another miracle of humanity that deserves a historical memory. It is a great honor that belongs to the Communist Party of China and the people.

The greatest world power



In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression in 1929 and has plunged millions of people around the world back into poverty, China boasts of its progress. After controlling the epidemic, which broke out in Wuhan, it was the only large economy that grew last year and in 2021 it expects an advance in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of more than 6%. This has been established by the National People’s Assembly, the annual meeting of the organic Parliament of the regime, which is being held these days in Beijing.

In addition to breastfeeding by congregating 3,000 deputies from all over the country, the Assembly will approve the new Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) to continue advancing in economic development and turn China into the world’s greatest power in gross terms around 2030. While that date arrives, the end of absolute poverty is one of the milestones to celebrate this year, which marks the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party on July 23. In addition, it serves as a preview of the XX Congress of the Party that, in the autumn of next year, will perpetuate Xi Jinping in power, ending the collective leadership that had characterized China since the death of Mao Zedong, the “father of the country.”

Although the eradication of poverty was one of the promises of the “Great Helmsman” after winning the civil war and founding the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the country was further sunk by Mao Zedong’s disastrous campaigns. Among them are the “Great Leap Forward” (1958-62), which caused the greatest famine in history with 45 million deaths, and the “Cultural Revolution” (1966-76), which paralyzed the economy.

Only after Mao’s death in 1976 and the opening to capitalism ordered by Deng Xiaoping in 1978, China began to star in the “economic miracle” that has brought about the greatest transformation in its history. Since then, the World Bank estimates that 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty and that China has contributed 70% to the reduction of global poverty.

Multi-million dollar investments



Thanks to its progress, the Asian giant’s contribution to the global economy has gone from 1.5% in the 1980s to 15.4% today. But its state capitalism, and savage, has also triggered the social differences between rich and poor and between the countryside and the city. In 1990, 66% of the population still lived in extreme poverty, reduced to 0.3% in 2018.

To end poverty, the state has invested 1.6 trillion yuan (206,739 million euros) over the last eight years, mobilizing three million Party cadres, rehabilitating homes for 25 million people and relocating 9.6 million peasants from the most inhospitable regions in order to provide water, food and education for their children.

With this reduction in poverty, the authoritarian Chinese regime shows off its developmental model and defends itself against criticism from the West to their human rights violations. But the propaganda use of the figures does not hide that, with only four euros a day, China is still poor.