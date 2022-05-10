Culiacán, Sinaloa.- With various flower arrangements is how the cenotaph of Edgar Guzman, son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman 14 years after that tragic month of May 2008, when the death of the eldest son of the former Sinaloa capo was known.

The cenotaph had various floral arrangements/ Photo: Ricardo Nevárez

It was during the early hours of May 9 that the cenotaph located in the parking lot of a well-known supermarket in the neighborhood January 6 from Culiacan, Sinaloa, It was filled with color with the various flower arrangements that were placed.

It should be remembered that Édgar Guzmán López died on this site and on each important date the crown-shaped structure that covers the cenotaph is adorned with various offerings such as flowers, balloons, bottles of alcohol and other types of objects.

The cenotaph was decorated with roses and other flowers/ Photo: Ricardo Nevárez

Read more: Three minors are injured in a crash in Villa de Ahome, Sinaloa

On this occasion, 14 years after his death, the cenotaph could not be forgotten and was adorned with various types of flowers, most of them red and white roses and white lilies that gave life to the funerary monument.