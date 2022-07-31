Sinaloa.- waterlogging and increase in the level of stagnant water, both in streets like avenues, that are located in the lower parts of the municipality of Mazatlán, registered Civil Protection of the State after the rains presented this Sunday morning.

today’s rainfall correspond to a low pressure channelwhich has spread in the country since last Friday, which has left rains in the region.

Oscar Osuna Tirado, Civil Protection Coordinator in southern Sinaloa, commented that the rains left an accumulated 43.7 millimeters of water because of this morning’s precipitation.

“Basically it was moderate rains that appeared in the early hours of this Sunday, which did not cause major damage in the port”.

Osuna Tirado pointed out that they also had a rainfall record in Escuinapa, where there were no eventualities either.

The state official specified that according to the National Meteorological Service, the rains will continue to occur in the region in the coming hours.