It seems that there are people who use Flitsmeister to be warned about speed checks. Strange guys. We use the app for its most important feature: being greeted by the voice that sounds like someone eating a slightly too sticky toffee with ‘willkommen in Deutschland’ as soon as we cross the border. There is now another useful feature in Flitsmeister: fuel prices.

Since today, Flitsmeister has been showing fuel prices to everyone who has the Pro version of the application. So you must have a paid subscription. In Flitsmeister you will see a card with all the prices – after you have selected your favorite child – and you can navigate there immediately with a tap. During this ride you will of course also hear the warnings for the speed controls.

How do you see fuel prices in Flitsmeister?

Start by updating the app, otherwise you will not see the fuel prices. If the app has been updated, you must have a Pro subscription to use the feature. Do you have that? Then you will probably immediately receive a message about the update when you start the app. Otherwise you can find the map with fuel prices in Flitsmeister by expanding the menu on the left.

Fuel prices in Google Maps

A Pro subscription costs you 2 euros per month, so if you refuel cheaper once, you will pay off. There are plenty of free alternatives to check fuel prices. In Belgium and Germany, Google Maps also shows the prices of diesel or petrol at petrol stations. This is not yet the case in the Netherlands, so until then you can get by with Flitsmeister.