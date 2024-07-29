The Leagues Cup 2024 between Liga MX and the MLS It started and on the first day, the local teams have shown superiority, since they have won most of the matches, being only Atlas the one who saved Mexico’s face after having defeated Houston Dynamo by the minimum of Rivaldo Lozano. Thus, of the seven games played between the Americans and the Aztecs, the former dominated with five wins, two draws (winning on penalties) and one loss, awaiting what may come in the second round.
Apart from that, Pumaswith one more man, succumbed 2-3 to Austin FCwith Memo Martinez missing a penalty that meant a draw. Los Angeles FC They beat 3-0 Xolosalthough the score could have been even bigger because Tony Rodriguez prevented at least three or four other goals. Likewise, Puebla was beaten 0-2 by the Inter Miami through Paraguayan Matias Rojas and the Uruguayan Luis Suarezwith the Argentine Lionel Messi watching from a box seat. In the case of Mazatlanwas left without points after tripping over the New England Revolutionwith the solitary annotation of Jack Panayotou. And finally, despite the Uruguayan’s goal Alan Medina, Lion was overcome 1-2 by Portland Timbers with a double of Zac McGraw.
On the other hand, there are those clubs that managed to draw in regulation time, but were unable to take the three points after being defeated on penalties, but they earned a point to stay in the fight for qualification. Chivaswho suffered a resounding failure last year, could experience the same scenario, since despite saving the 1-1 draw in the last minute against San Jose Earthquakescellar-keeper of the MLSsuccumbed from the eleven steps due to the failures of Roberto Alvarado and Cade Cowell. In addition to this, Querétarowho in the last edition saved the day Liga MXtied without scoring with the New York City FCbut in the penalty shootout, the New York team won 4-3 after the errors of Kevin Escamilla and Ronaldo Cisneros.
However, we still have to wait for the performance of those Mexican teams that aspire to be protagonists in the competition, such as the current champion. Americawho thanks to their position as monarchs have the prize of waiting in the round of sixteen. Together with those from Coapa, they are Blue Cross, Striped, Tigers, Toluca and Pachuca. Finally, the other Aztec paintings that will begin their participation in the Leagues Cup are Saints Laguna, Juarez, Necaxa and saint Louis.
