Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 08/13/2024 – 16:08

Google on Tuesday introduced new Pixel smartphones with deeper integrations of its artificial intelligence technology.

The devices were launched at an event at Alphabet’s Bay View campus, the company’s parent company. The first version of the Pixel was launched in October 2016 and the event marked an early date for the company’s usual announcement of devices in the sector.

The move is Google’s latest attempt to keep up with rivals in injecting AI capabilities into its consumer products and comes ahead of Apple’s planned launch of a new iPhone in September.

In June, Apple announced that devices, including the latest iPhones, would receive updates that would include “Apple Intelligence,” a range of generative AI features in native apps and integration with ChatGPT, the chatbot developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

“We’ve seen a lot of AI announcements in a short space of time lately. I think if you’re Google, you don’t want to wait too long,” said Linn Huang, an analyst at IDC.

The new AI integrations announced Tuesday include a Pixel-only feature that lets users search for information stored in screenshots. Android users can also now use Google’s Gemini chatbot as an overlay in another app to get answers to questions or generate content.

“There’s been so much promise, so much hype, and so little real-world utility when it comes to AI, which is why today we’re getting real,” said Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services. “We’re fully in the Gemini era.”

Google gave several live demonstrations of Gemini’s new features, such as a voice chat feature, though an attempt to use Gemini to cross-reference a photo of a concert poster with the calendar app took three tries and two devices to successfully execute.

The Pixel 9, the base model with a 6.3-inch screen, will start at $799, up $100 from the previous model. That model and the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL will go on sale in late August, a company spokesperson said. The Pixel 9 Pro, which comes with additional features like a better camera, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which has a foldable screen, will go on sale in September.

The new devices are available for pre-order starting this Tuesday in the US.

Google holds less than 1 percent of the global smartphone market share, according to IDC. The company lags far behind Samsung, which has 18.9 percent, and Apple, which has 15.8 percent. That’s partly because Google has entered fewer markets and is focused on higher-priced segments.

In the United States, Google’s 4.5% share makes it the fourth-largest smartphone brand, according to IDC.

But the Pixel line has also allowed Google to showcase advances and spur the developer ecosystem around its Android operating system, which is used by companies like Samsung.

Android represents one of several fronts where Google is battling competitors to incorporate AI in ways that consumers will want to use. In May, the company rolled out a series of updates to core products like its search engine.

The company’s engineers have redesigned the Pixel’s exterior and included camera upgrades as well as Google’s own new Tensor G4 chip.

The company also announced new versions of its smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds on Tuesday.